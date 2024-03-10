EPL today's match: Liverpool vs Man City match time, predictions, streaming

It is going to be a Super Sunday on March 10, 2024, as Manchester City will take on Liverpool in an epic and almost season-deciding clash at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Just one point separates the two teams as Liverpool would look to take the lead to four after winning the match at home. Their manager Jurgen Klopp has already announced that this will be his last season at Anfield and hence a victory in this game could virtually be the biggest win of the season for him.

But Pep Guardiola's men are also aware of the fact that an outright winner here could get to the top of the EPL 2023-24 Points Table and overtake Arsenal as well.

Manchester City vs Liverpool head-to-head

Manchester City and Liverpool have played against each other 195 times. The Citizens have won only 50 games, while the Reds have emerged victorious 93 times, with 52 matches ending in a draw.

Overall matches played: 195

Liverpool won: 93

Manchester City: 50

Draw: 52

Manchester City vs Liverpool head-to-head in the English Premier League

In the English Premier League, the two teams have come up against each other on 53 occasions with the side from Liverpool having the better of the Sky Blue brigade 21 times. The Citizens have won it on 12 occasions and 20 matches have finished in a draw. In the last meeting between the two sides in the EPL, the match was drawn 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

EPL Head to head between Man City and Liverpool

Matches played: 53

Liverpool won: 21

Manchester City: 12

Draw: 20

English Premier League: Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool has dropped just a single game in their last 10 matches with the rest nine ending in a win. Manchester City on the other hand have not dropped even a single game and played only one draw in their last 10 encounters. Thus it is hard to pick a favourite here, but since Liverpool are playing at home, they would have an edge.

Who is the defending champion of the English Premier League?

Manchester City are the defending champions of the English Premier League as they beat Arsenal to the title race in the 2022-23 season.

What could be the probable starting lineups of Manchester City and Liverpool?

Manchester City's probable starting lineup

Ederson Santana de Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Rodri Hernandez Cascante, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

Formation- 3-2-4-1

Liverpool's probable starting lineup

Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil Van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Antonio Núñez, Luis Díaz, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Formation- 4-3-3

English Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Manchester City live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match in the English Premier League will take place on March 10, 2024 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the English Premier League?

Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium will host the Liverpool vs Manchester City game today.

What is the live match timing of the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the English Premier League, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City live match will begin at 9:15 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024 in India?

The live telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City in India will be available on Star Sports Network’s HD/SD channels.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024 will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.