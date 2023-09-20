Uefa Champions League: Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live match time, streaming

Manchester United will begin their Uefa Champions League today against German powerhouse Bayern Munich. United will be without injured defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as it faces the daunting trip to Munich. Manchester United's ongoing season has not started as planned for Erik ten Hag's team after opening the Premier League with three losses in its first five games.

Meanwhile, Bayern, which has won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, will measure its success this season on how far it progresses in the Champions League. The Bavarian powerhouse is as yet unbeaten this season, though did drop its first points in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Uefa Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich head-to-head

Total matches played: 11

Bayern Munich won: 4

Manchester United won: 2

Drawn: 5

Goals scored by Man Utd vs Bayern: 13

Goals scored by Bayern vs Man Utd: 16



WATCH: Man Utd vs Bayern final in 1999 Champions League



Uefa Champions League: Man Utd vs Bayern live match time, streaming and telecast details

When will the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich match in the Champions League 2023-24 take place?

Man Utd vs Bayern match in the Champions League will take place on September 21, or after midnight today.

What is the live match time for the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

Man Utd vs Bayern live match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on September 21.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich match?

The live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich match today?

Fans can watch the live stream of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich match on Sony LIV application and website.