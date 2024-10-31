Business Standard
CONCACAF Gold Cup final set to be played at Houston's NRG Stadium on July 6

AP Miami
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at Houston's NRG Stadium on July 6.

CONCACAF announced the site on Wednesday.

In September, it said 14 sites in 11 areas will be used for the tournament, which starts June 14. It avoided the Eastern Seaboard, staying away from FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

The U.S. sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and '23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including in 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including in 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

