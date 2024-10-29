From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

Vincius finished second in the voting, with Bellingham third.
Neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo winners of the prestigious individual award a combined 13 times were in the running for this year's prize the first time that's happened since 2003.
While Rodri is not a flamboyant player or a prolific scorer like Messi and Ronaldo, he had a huge influence on City's team with his ability to protect the defense and distribute passes cleanly from the back.
"I try to be a leader and try to improve every day from the best," Rodri said.
Rodri's crowning moment! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/fklfcJJLUS— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 28, 2024
Rodri, it's all yours! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/OeyieiRQYe— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024
Press conference time for Rodri! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/G6OF8gggJ2— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024
Who won the most Ballon d'Or awards in football history?
Complete list of award winners during Ballon D'Or 2024 Awards ceremony
- Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
- Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmati (Spain, FC Barcelona)
- Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, FC Barcelona)
- Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
- Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)
- Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid
- Women's Club of the Year: FC Barcelona
- Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich); Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid)
- Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)
Full list of Ballon d'Or Award winners
|Ballon d'Or winners full list
|year
|player
|Nationality
|Club
|2024
|Rodri
|Spain
|Manchester City
|2023
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Inter Miami
|2022
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|2021
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
|2020
|not awarded
|-
|-
|2019
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|2017
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2016
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2015
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2014
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2013
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2012
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2011
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2010
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2009
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|2007
|Kaka
|Brazil
|Milan
|2006
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Italy
|Real Madrid
|2005
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|2004
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Ukraine
|Milan
|2003
|Pavel Nedved
|Czechia
|Juventus
|2002
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|2001
|Michael Owen
|England
|Liverpool
|2000
|Luis Figo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|1999
|Rivaldo
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|1998
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|Juventus
|1997
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|Internazionale
|1996
|Matthias Sammer
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|1995
|George Weah
|Liberia
|Milan
|1994
|Hristo Stoichkov
|Bulgaria
|Barcelona
|1993
|Roberto Baggio
|Italy
|Juventus
|1992
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1991
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|France
|Marseille
|1990
|Lothar Matthaus
|Germany
|Internazionale
|1989
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1988
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1987
|Ruud Gullit
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1986
|Igor Belanov
|Soviet Union
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1985
|Michel Platini
|France
|Juventus
|1984
|Michel Platini
|France
|Juventus
|1983
|Michel Platini
|France
|Juventus
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Italy
|Juventus
|1981
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1980
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1979
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|Hamburg
|1978
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|Hamburg
|1977
|Allan Simonsen
|Denmark
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|1976
|Franz Beckenbauer
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1975
|Oleg Blokhin
|Soviet Union
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1974
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|Barcelona
|1973
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|Barcelona
|1972
|Franz Beckenbauer
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1971
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|1970
|Gerd Muller
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1969
|Gianni Rivera
|Italy
|Milan
|1968
|George Best
|Northern Ireland
|Manchester United
|1967
|Florian Albert
|Hungary
|Ferencv rosi TC
|1966
|Bobby Charlton
|England
|Manchester United
|1965
|Eusebio
|Portugal
|Benfica
|1964
|Denis Law
|Scotland
|Manchester United
|1963
|Lev Yashin
|Soviet Union
|Dynamo Moscow
|1962
|Josef Masopust
|Czechoslovakia
|Dukla Prague
|1961
|Omar Sívori
|Italy
|Juventus
|1960
|Luis Suarez
|Spain
|Barcelona
|1959
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Argentina / Spain
|Real Madrid
|1958
|Raymond Kopa
|France
|Real Madrid
|1957
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Argentina / Spain
|Real Madrid
|1956
|Stanley Matthews
|England
|Blackpool