Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Arne Slot's Liverpool will look to claim their top spot back in their match against Arsenal on Sunday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

The English Premier League 2024-25 season matchday nine action began this weekend, and on the very first day, it saw the four-time defending champions, Manchester City, climbing to the top of the table after their star striker Erling Haaland led them to a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Southampton.
 
Pep Guardiola’s City now have 23 points in nine games so far. However, second-placed Arne Slot’s Liverpool are just two points behind the leaders with one game to spare. They will face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday, and a win against the Gunners will take the Reds back to the top of the table.
 
 
Aston Villa drew 1-1 against Bournemouth on Saturday and have moved up one spot to third with 18 points. But even a draw against Liverpool will see Arsenal climb back to the third spot on Sunday.
 

Brighton (16 points), Nottingham Forest (16 points), Chelsea (14 points), and Tottenham (13 points) all have a chance to improve their positions in the Premier League standings in the coming matches and keep their European ambitions alive.
 
Premier League 2024-25 Points Table (After October 26)
Rank Team Name M W D L Points Goal Diff
1 Manchester City 9 7 2 0 23 11
2 Liverpool 8 7 0 1 21 12
3 Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 18 5
4 Arsenal 8 5 2 1 17 7
5 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 4 4 1 16 4
6 Nottingham Forest 9 4 4 1 16 4
7 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 14 7
8 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 1 3 13 9
9 Brentford 9 4 1 4 13 0
10 Fulham 9 3 3 3 12 0
11 AFC Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 12 0
12 Newcastle United 8 3 3 2 12 0
13 Manchester United 8 3 2 3 11 -2
14 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 9 -4
15 Everton 9 2 3 4 9 -6
16 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 8 -4
17 Ipswich Town 9 0 4 5 4 -11
18 Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 3 -6
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 0 2 7 2 -13
20 Southampton 9 0 1 8 1 -13
 
Race for the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot
 
Manchester City’s star striker was back on the scoresheet during their last match against Southampton and continues leading the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot race with 11 goals. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, with eight goals, and Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood, with seven goals, are in the second and third spots, respectively. 
 
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Brighton’s Danny Welbeck are currently joint-fourth with six goals each.
 
Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot Race
Rank Name Team P G
1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 9 11
2 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 9 8
3 Chris Wood Nottingham Forest 9 7
4 Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion 9 6
4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 8 6
 

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

