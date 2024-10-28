Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Harry Kane scores his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich wins big

Harry Kane scores his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich wins big

The England captain has nine Bundesliga goals this season, making him the league's joint-top scorer with Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane with Bayern Munich teammates. Photo: @FCBayernEN

AP Munich
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Harry Kane scored his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga to lift some of the gloom from its heavy midweek loss at Barcelona.

Jamal Musiala scored a header and set up Kane's goal in Musiala's first start since Oct. 2 following a hip injury in a win that looked like a return to business as usual for Bayern following one win from its previous five games in all competitions.

We just want to take a step forward in every game and we enjoy scoring goals, Musiala told broadcaster DAZN. Of the 4-1 loss to Barcelona on Wednesday, he added: It was really bitter and it hurt us, but we're looking ahead."  Michael Olise got Bayern started when he lofted a free kick over the wall and into the net in the 16th minute, before Musiala headed in for 2-0 soon after. Musiala dribbled past a defender and passed for Kane to score in the 57th.

 

Leroy San, who's struggled for fitness in recent months, came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal in nearly a year in style with a drive into the top-left corner. Kingsley Coman made it five with a shot that bounced in off the crossbar.

Bayern reclaimed top spot on goal difference ahead of Leipzig, which had moved up to first Saturday with a 3-1 win over Freiburg.

A 3-2 loss at Bochum last season helped lose Bayern Munich the title, and the home team nearly took a shock lead early in Sunday's game. Moritz Broschinski beat Kim Min-Jae to a long pass and shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but his effort was so lacking in power that Kim was able to chase it down and clear it before it crossed the line.

In the end, it was more misery for a team which is last in the Bundesliga and on Sunday marked exactly five months since its last win in a competitive game.

Bochum fired coach Peter Zeidler last week after eight games and no wins in all competitions, and has named coaches Markus Feldhoff and Murat Ural in joint charge until further notice.

Union Berlin misses out  A tight video-review offside call in added time denied Union Berlin a potential winner that would have sent it to third place in the Bundesliga. Union was held to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mario Gtze had given Frankfurt the lead early on but Benedict Hollerbach leveled the score for Union though only after VAR overturned an offside call. Frankfurt lost defender Arthur Theate to a second yellow card in the 77th. Union is fourth and Frankfurt sixth.

Also Sunday, Heidenheim is 10th after drawing 0-0 with 15th-place Hoffenheim.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

