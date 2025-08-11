Monday, August 11, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

Muriel opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, assisted by Ojeda, but the lead lasted only three minutes before Yannick Bright netted his first career goal in his 40th appearance to draw Miami level.

Anish Kumar New delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Luis Muriel scored a brace and Martín Ojeda contributed a goal and an assist as Orlando City SC defeated Inter Miami CF 4-1 on Sunday night.
  Muriel opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, assisted by Ojeda, but the lead lasted only three minutes before Yannick Bright netted his first career goal in his 40th appearance to draw Miami level.
 
Orlando takes control in second half
  Five minutes after the interval, Muriel struck again — his eighth goal of the season — to restore Orlando’s lead. Ojeda then found the target in the 58th minute, extending his league-leading goal contributions to 27 this season. Marco Pašalić sealed the win with an unassisted strike in the 88th minute, his 10th goal in his debut league season. 
 

Goalkeeping heroics and Messi absence
  Pedro Gallese made four saves for Orlando, including a fingertip stop to deny Luis Suarez from long range. Inter Miami’s Óscar Ustari recorded eight saves. The visitors struggled without Lionel Messi, who missed the match with a leg injury from last Saturday’s Leagues Cup game against Necaxa. Messi has scored 18 goals in 18 appearances this season.
 
Playoff race implications 
The result lifts Orlando City into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with head coach Oscar Pareja one win away from his 100th across all competitions. Inter Miami remain sixth, holding games in hand over the teams above them. Miami will host LA Galaxy next Saturday, while Orlando face Sporting Kansas City at home.

Topics : Football News lionel messi

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

