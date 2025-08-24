Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier League today's match: Fulham vs Man United live time, streaming

Premier League today's match: Fulham vs Man United live time, streaming

Manchester United will aim to grab their first win of the Premier League season when they travel to face Fulham on Sunday afternoon

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite falling 1–0 to Arsenal last weekend, United delivered a spirited display and arguably deserved more from the contest. However, Ruben Amorim’s side were once again left to rue missed chances as they suffered another frustrating defeat at Old Trafford.
 
They’ll now be hoping to replicate the performance—but with a better outcome, at Craven Cottage, a ground where they’ve historically excelled. The Red Devils have won each of their last eight visits there, including a 1–0 triumph last season during a turbulent domestic campaign.
 
Fulham, meanwhile, showed grit in their 1–1 draw with Brighton last weekend, salvaging a point thanks to Rodrigo Muniz’s dramatic 96th-minute equaliser. After a strong pre-season, the Cottagers will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s clash and capitalise on United’s early-season struggles.
 

Fulham team news

Fulham may once again be without Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson, who both sat out the Brighton draw due to minor injuries. In their absence, Calvin Bassey filled in at left back and is expected to do so again if needed.
 
Teenager Josh King was a surprise inclusion in the No. 10 role against Brighton and will battle Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe for that position against Manchester United.

Rodrigo Muniz, who scored a dramatic equaliser last weekend, is pushing for a starting spot and appears set to stay at Fulham despite transfer speculation. Still, Raúl Jiménez is expected to lead the line for now. 

Manchester United team news

Amorim will be missing just two players due to injury, both in defence—Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui. Martínez notably scored the winner in this fixture last season but will not feature this time around.
 
Altay Bayındır's surprise start over André Onana last week drew criticism after a costly mistake, likely paving the way for Onana’s return in goal. With United reportedly targeting Royal Antwerp keeper Senne Lammens, the competition for the starting spot is heating up.
 
New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo made strong impressions on debut and are expected to retain their places, with Benjamin Šeško also likely to join them in the starting XI.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Starting 11

Fulham starting 11 (Probable): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jiménez.
 
Manchester United starting 11 (Probable):  Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Premier League match on August 24:  Fulham vs Manchester United live streaming and telecast

When will the Fulham vs Manchester United match take place in Premier League 2025? 
Fulham vs Manchester United in Premier League 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, August 24.
 
Where will the Fulham vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2025 take place? 
Fulham vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2025 will take place at Craven Cottage in London.
 
When will the Fulham vs Manchester United match kick off on August 25? 
Fulham vs Manchester United match on August 24 will kick off at 9:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025 match live telecast in India? 
Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025 match live streaming in India? 
Live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester United match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

