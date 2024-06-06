FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait live match time, live streaming

All eyes will be on India captain Sunil Chhetri when India locks horns with Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata today.



When is Sunil Chhetri last match?

Emotions will run high as 39-year-old Chhetri leads the Indian football team one last time in a crucial qualifying match, hoping to propel his team into the next round as a parting gift after dominating the national football landscape for 19 years.

The 39-year-old Chhetri will hang his boots at the end of this match and would like to ensure that the team enters the final-18 stage of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Scenarios for India





What if India wins against Kuwait?

The top two teams from nine groups of four teams each will go on to make the third stage. This round will decide FIFA's increased allocation of eight World Cup berths for Asia.





ALSO READ: Here's how legend Sunil Chhetri shaped Indian football for the future It will be a little far-fetched to imagine India in the 2026 World Cup in North America, but a win over Kuwait will take the team into the unchartered territory of being up against the best of Asia in at least 10 matches. That would also translate into some quality-friendly games.

What India need to do to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?



India will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.



If India finish in the top two of the second round and fail to make it to the top two in the next round:



India will have to be a group winner ij the fourth round to secure a spot.



If India fail to make the cut in the 4th round, they will have to win their match in the fifth round to qualify for the inter-confederation play-off. A win ib the play-off will secure a World Cup spot for the Blue Tigers

Where India stands ahead of IND vs KUW football match today

Occupying the second spot behind Qatar (12 points) in Group A with four points from four games, India are ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference and Kuwait, who have three points.

A victory here will put India firmly ahead of Afghanistan, who face Qatar in a tough fixture later on Thursday.

Afghanistan have a seven-goal deficit against India and a win against Kuwait will virtually keep the equation out of their reach.

India face Qatar, while Afghanistan take on Kuwait in the final round fixtures on Tuesday.

India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head record in football

Total matches played: 6

India won: 3

Kuwait won: 2

Draw: 1

India's squad for Kuwait match

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

India vs Kuwait football match prediction

India will start as favourites in today's football match against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait in the first qualifying match and this time around too Chhetri's men will be eyeing three crucial points with a win at the Salt Lake. However, a defeat from Afghanistan in their previous match showed India's inconsistent performance in international football.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Kuwait football match live time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will India vs Kuwait football match in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier take place?

India vs Kuwait football match will take place on June 6 (Thursday).

At what time IND vs KUW live match will begin in India on June 6?

The India vs Kuwait football match will begin at 7:00 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match today?

Sports18 will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match, which is also the last match of Sunil Chhetri, in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait football match in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Kuwait football match of FIFA World Cup 2024 qualifier today.