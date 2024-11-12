Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Europa League: Besiktas vs Maccabi Tel Aviv to be played at neutral venue

Europa League: Besiktas vs Maccabi Tel Aviv to be played at neutral venue

The match, originally a home game for Besiktas, will now be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary after the Turkish government opted not to host the tie.

Football, soccer

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Europa League match between Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv, scheduled for Nov. 28, has been moved to a a neutral venue in Hungary, UEFA announced.

The match, originally a home game for Besiktas, will now be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary after the Turkish government opted not to host the tie.

The decision follows unrest after Maccabi's recent Europa League game in Amsterdam, where at least five fans were injured in violent street attacks, after their team's 5-0 loss to Ajax.

Besiktas said on social media that Hungary was the only country willing to host the match but, due to a decision by Hungarian authorities, the game will be held behind closed doors".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Garnacho's unusual goal reaction explained by Man United captain Bruno

Premier League

PL: Arsenal held 1-1 at Stamford Bridge; Man United beat Leicester 3-0

Brighton vs Manchester City

Premier League, Man City vs Brighton live match time, streaming in India

jews attacked

VIDEO: Israeli fans attacked in Amsterdam after football match; 10 injured

Kylian Mbappe

Nations League: Captain Mbappe once again left out of France squad

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon