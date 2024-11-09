Premier League 2024-25 points table: Man City rankings; top 5 goal scorers

The start of the Premier League matchweek 11 will witness two big games on Saturday with defending champions Manchester City travelling to Brighton and Liverpool hosting Aston Villa at the iconic Anfield late in the Saturday night.
Liverpool are sitting on top of the points table after Manchester City's slump in form saw them get a 2 point advantage over them. However, City are known to comeback from such positions and take the league away in the business end of the season. Arne Slot's men will be aware of that and will look to get maximum points when they face a challenging task against Unai Emery's men at home.
Surprise package Nottingham Forest will take on Newcastle United and will hope to remain in the top 3 for as long as they can.
|Premier League points table
|Position
|Club
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals scored
|Goals against
|Goal difference
|Points
|1
|Liverpool
|10
|8
|1
|1
|19
|6
|13
|25
|2
|Man City
|10
|7
|2
|1
|21
|11
|10
|23
|3
|Nottm Forest
|10
|5
|4
|1
|14
|7
|7
|19
|4
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|11
|6
|18
|5
|Aston Villa
|9
|5
|3
|1
|16
|11
|5
|18
|6
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|11
|8
|17
|7
|Brighton
|10
|4
|4
|2
|17
|14
|3
|16
|8
|Bournemouth
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|12
|1
|15
|9
|Newcastle
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|10
|0
|15
|10
|Tottenham
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|10
|8
|13
|11
|Brentford
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|18
|0
|13
|12
|Fulham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|12
|0
|12
|13
|Man United
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|11
|14
|West Ham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|11
|15
|Leicester City
|10
|2
|4
|4
|14
|18
|-4
|10
|16
|Everton
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|17
|-7
|9
|17
|Crystal Palace
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|18
|Ipswich Town
|10
|0
|5
|5
|10
|21
|-11
|5
|19
|Southampton
|10
|1
|1
|8
|7
|19
|-12
|4
|20
|Wolves
|10
|0
|3
|7
|14
|27
|-13
|3
Premier League 2024-25 Golden boot standings Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland isn't giving up the top spot easily, currently leading with 11 goals. Bryan Mbuemo trails him with 8 goals, while Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest also reached 8 after scoring against West Ham. Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah are tied in fourth with 7 goals each. Danny Welbeck and Nicolas Jackson follow closely, both on 6 goals.
|Premier League Golden Boot Race
|Player
|Goals
|1
|Erling Haaland (Man City)
|11
|2
|Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)
|8
|3
|Chris Wood (Nottm Forest)
|7
|3
|Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
|7
|5
|Mohd Salah (Liverpool)
|6
|5
|Danny Welbeck (Brighton)
|6
|5
|Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)
|6