Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Ex-French footballer Henry quits coaching job after winning Olympic silver

Ex-French footballer Henry quits coaching job after winning Olympic silver

The France great had a contract through the next season and was due to resume coaching the France under-21 team next month in its qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship.

Thierrt Henry poses with Belgium striker Lukaku. (Photo: @ThierryHenry Twitter)

Thierrt Henry poses with Belgium striker Lukaku. (Photo: @ThierryHenry Twitter)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After leading France's Olympic team to a silver medal at the Paris Games, Thierry Henry left his coaching job Monday, with the French soccer federation saying he had cited personal reasons for the departure.
The France great had a contract through the next season and was due to resume coaching the France under-21 team next month in its qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Thanking Henry for his work, federation president Philippe Diallo praised his great professionalism, his rigor and his love of the blue jersey.
Henry was hired one year ago with the Paris Olympics in mind and led the team to the final on Aug. 9, losing 5-3 to Spain after extra time at Parc des Princes.
After the final, the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward gave an elusive answer about his future plans that suggested he might not stay with the U21 team.
"Obtaining the silver medal for my country at the Olympic Games will remain one of the greatest sources of pride of my life," Henry said in a statement Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohun Bagan

Bagan captain leads protest march against doctor's alleged rape in Kolkata

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

No goal for Mbappe on Spanish league debut as Mallorca hold Real Madrid

Football, soccer

Conte has work to do after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' at Verona

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 in campaign opener

ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, football

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan supporters join hands to protest Kolkata horror

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon