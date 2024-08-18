Premier League 2024: Chelsea vs Man City live time (IST), streaming

The four-time defending champions, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, will be looking to make history by becoming the first Premier League club to win the title five years in a row when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 18 to kick off their new season.

City will start their title defence with an away game against the club that denied them their first European silverware in 2021. The defending champions will also be looking to recover from the loss of Julián Álvarez, who played a pivotal role in their recent success. City have signed only one new player for the 2024-25 season: Brazilian winger Savinho. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Chelsea will hope to reverse their fortunes with a winning start after failing to finish in the top 4 for two consecutive seasons. Chelsea will have much to correct this time and need to perform collectively if they wish to return as serious title contenders in the new season.

The Blues will be under the management of Enzo Maresca, their seventh manager in the last five years. Since the upper management of Chelsea changed from Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly in 2022, they have struggled to perform consistently, a pattern the 2016 champions will look to change in the 2024-25 season.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Head-to-head in last five matches

In their last five head-to-head clashes, City have a significant lead over the Blues.

Head-to-head (Last five matches)

Manchester City won: 3

Chelsea won: 0

Draw: 2

Best margin of victory: Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Chelsea live time (IST), streaming, date, all details

When will MCI vs CHE be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played on Sunday, August 18.

What time will MCI vs CHE start in India?

MCI vs CHE will kick off at 9 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of MCI vs CHE in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of MCI vs CHE in India?

The live streaming of MCI vs CHE will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.