Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 09:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Former Chelsea player Oscar returns to Brazil's Sao Paulo from China

Former Chelsea player Oscar returns to Brazil's Sao Paulo from China

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares posted photos Tuesday on his social media channels which showed him with the 33-year-old former Brazil international. Casares described the move as a super transfer."

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is returning to his Brazilian boyhood club Sao Paulo after 14 years, which included a long spell in Chinese soccer.

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares posted photos Tuesday on his social media channels which showed him with the 33-year-old former Brazil international. Casares described the move as a super transfer."  Minutes later, Oscar thanked China's Shanghai Port, where he played for eight seasons, for his time at the Chinese Super League club.

Today I finish a cycle that marked my life forever, he said. I leave with my heart full of gratitude and pride for everything we achieved together.

 

Oscar joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer. Neither the Brazilian club nor the player disclosed the duration of their deal, but local media reports said he signed a three-year contract.

Oscar is returning to a club he sued to leave for another Brazilian team, Internacional, in 2010.

Also Read

football

FIFPRO disagrees with FIFA's temporary changes to its transfer rules

FC Barcelona

Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

Premier League 2024-25

Premier League 2024/25: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live streaming

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford attracts interest from Saudi clubs ahead of January window

Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live streaming

In 2012, Oscar joined Chelsea and won one Europa League title and two Premier League trophies at the English club.

Oscar joined Shanghai in the middle of Chelsea's 2016-17 season for a transfer fee reported to be $73 million. He won three Super League titles in China and became a fan favorite in Asia.

Oscar played for Brazil at the 2014 World Cup where he scored the only goal in its 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany, which went on to win the tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal suffer huge body blow as Bukayo Saka ruled out for 'many weeks'

football

ISL 2024: NorthEast United FC come from behind to beat Hyderabad FC 5-2

Mbappe and Vinicius

Mbappe scores after 'rock bottom' with Madrid; Navas bids farewell

Liverpool

Liverpool thrash Spurs 6-3, extend Premier League lead; Man United stumble

Manchester City

Premier League: Manchester City suffer body blow in loss to Aston Villa

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon