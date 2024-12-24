Business Standard

Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal suffer huge body blow as Bukayo Saka ruled out for 'many weeks'

Arsenal suffer huge body blow as Bukayo Saka ruled out for 'many weeks'

Saka limped off during the first half of Arsenal's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and was pictured leaving the stadium on crutches after the match.

Bukayo Saka

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is expected to be out for many weeks with a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said Monday.

Saka limped off during the first half of Arsenal's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and was pictured leaving the stadium on crutches after the match.

It is not looking good. He will be out for many weeks, Arteta told a news conference ahead of Thursday's home game against Ipswich. I cannot be too specific because I don't know, but it will be many weeks.

Arsenal is third in the Premier League heading into the busy Christmas schedule, with a home game against Manchester United in the FA Cup and the League Cup semifinals against Newcastle also on the horizon in January.

 

Making matters worse for Arsenal is that fellow right winger Raheem Sterling will also be out for weeks with a knee injury, Arteta said.

(Sterling) needs some further testing tomorrow to understand the extent of the injury, Arteta said. It's his knee and we have to wait another 24 hours, but unfortunately he's going to be out for a while.

The 23-year-old Saka has been Arsenal's main attacking threat this season and has been directly involved in 15 of the team's 34 Premier League goals, scoring five and adding 10 assists.

Obviously he's a big player for us, Arteta said. You just have to see the impact that he has on the team, but it's going to be a really good exercise for all of us to think about ways to overcome another challenge, because we've already had a lot in the season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

