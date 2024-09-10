France beat Belgium 2-0 with Mbappe on rest, Haaland stars in Norway win

Even after leaving star forward Kylian Mbappe on the bench, France handed Belgium yet another loss in the Nations League. Two of Mbappe's former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembl, struck with powerful shots either side of halftime in a 2-0 win in Lyon on Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The latest win helped France make up ground in the top-tier Nations League group after losing to Italy 3-1 in Paris on Friday. Italy beat Israel 2-1 on Monday and leads the four-team group. Also, Erling Haaland scored a decisive 80th-minute goal in Norway's 2-1 win over Austria and Slovenia star Benjamin eko scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan. Haaland and eko once were clubmates in Austria at Salzburg.

Mbappe was rested from the start despite France seeking to avoid a third straight loss, two months after a European Championship semifinals exit against eventual title winner Spain.

Real Madrid's new star had little preseason preparation after Euro 2024 and played a full game against Italy. He was eased in against Belgium by coach Didier Deschamps, who sent on his captain in the 67th minute to replace Kolo Muani.

France extended its winning run over Belgium to four games in the Mbappe era. Starting in the 2018 World Cup semifinals, Les Bleus also eliminated Belgium in the 2021 Nations League semifinals and in the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Monday's game was 43 years to the day since France lost a competition game against Belgium, in 1981 in Brussels in a World Cup qualifier.

Belgium started with fierce intent and France survived a wave of early attacks in an increasingly testy atmosphere. Belgium forward Los Openda was at the heart of most of the action and confrontations.

France led in the 30th when Kolo Muani lashed in a shot from close range after goalkeeper Koen Casteels pushed out a weak bouncing effort from Dembl.

Dembl was more purposeful in the 57th, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area to score with a rising left-foot shot. A smiling Mbappe was among the substitutes who went on to celebrate with Dembl and lifted him to his feet.

Haaland had to wait and wait after a 2 -minute video review check for his 32nd career goal for Norway in just his 35th international.

At 1-1 in the 80th minute against Austria, the ball returned to Haaland near the penalty spot and the striker held off two defenders before poking in a low shot. The VAR check for a possible offside went on and on before the goal was confirmed.

Norway and Slovenia each has four points at the top of their second-tier group ahead of meeting in Oslo on Oct. 10.

Hat trick for Aktrkoglu



Turkey leads its second-tier group from Wales on goal difference with both on four points after wins.

Kerem Aktrkoglu scored a hat trick for Turkey in a 3-1 result over Iceland just days after his move from Galatasaray to Benfica restored his chance to play in the Champions League this season.

Wales scored twice in the first three minutes in Montenegro and hung on for a rain-soaked 2-1 win. The second goal was a dipping shot from 25 metres by Harry Wilson.