Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester hold Tottenham at home

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester hold Tottenham at home

The 37-year-old striker rescued a point for Leicester in its return to the Premier League on Monday by heading home a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Spurs.

Football, soccer

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

AP Leicester (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jamie Vardy still knows how to score in the Premier League.
The 37-year-old striker rescued a point for Leicester in its return to the Premier League on Monday by heading home a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham, which had largely dominated the first half.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Tottenham had plenty of opportunities to build a bigger lead but new signing Dominic Solanke was among those guilty of missing chances.
Instead it was Spanish defender Pedro Porro who made Tottenham's early superiority count after 29 minutes when he got between two Leicester defenders to head James Maddison's cross into the net at the far post.
But Vardy, who was key to Leicester's stunning Premier League title win in 2016 and has remained with the club since then, was left unmarked to head home an equaliser.
A corner count of 9-0 gave some indication of Spurs' dominance in the first half but Vardy's goal changed the game completely.

More From This Section

Serie A, football club fans, Genoa

Serie A: Debutants grab goals for Juventus and Atalanta in winning starts

Thierry Henry, Lukaku

Ex-French footballer Henry quits coaching job after winning Olympic silver

Mohun Bagan

Bagan captain leads protest march against doctor's alleged rape in Kolkata

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

No goal for Mbappe on Spanish league debut as Mallorca hold Real Madrid

Football, soccer

Conte has work to do after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' at Verona

Steve Cooper's team suddenly looked a lot livelier and both teams had chances to win in a busy last half hour.
"Tottenham are a really good team but we gave them too much respect, and we started getting after them and it changed the momentum," Vardy told Sky Sports.
Vardy spurned a good chance in the 70th minute when he was able to run clear on goal but his low shot was saved by Guglielmo Vicario. At the other end, Richarlison sent a header wide deep into injury time with the last chance of the match.
"It is a disappointing night for us," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said.
"We need to be more ruthless in front of goal. We were that dominant, we should have been well away from the opposition. To be that wasteful tonight when we had so much of the ball and territory, it is disappointing."

The game was halted for eight minutes late in the second half after Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur sustained a head injury. The Uruguayan received oxygen and taken off on a stretcher, but Postecoglou said he was "conscious and communicating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Football generic image

Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 in campaign opener

Premier League 2024-25 Highlights

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: LIV beat IPS 2-0; ARS bag 2-0 home win vs WOL

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Liverpool's new era under manager Arne Slot begins with a win at Ipswich

Football, soccer

Premier League: Brazil striker Evanilson joins AFC Bournemouth from Porto

Topics : English Premier League football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon