Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Durand Cup should return to Maidan, demands the big three of Kolkata

Durand Cup should return to Maidan, demands the big three of Kolkata

Sunday's Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled fearing "security concerns" in the wake of the widespread protests

ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, football

Press Trust of India Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The three century-plus old football clubs of Kolkata -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- came together for the first time on Tuesday to demand justice for the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder victim and also made an appeal to bring back the Durand Cup tournament to the city.
Sunday's Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled fearing "security concerns" in the wake of the widespread protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Despite the "abandonment", thousands of fans from the three clubs came together for the first time as violent protests erupted outside the Salt Lake Stadium, forcing the police to resort to lathicharge before detaining several supporters.
Two days after the incident, the three clubs' secretaries -- Debasish Dutta (Mohun Bagan), Rupak Saha (East Bengal) and Ishtiaq Ahmed (Mohammedan Sporting) -- addressed a joint media conference and hoped that the Durand semifinals and final would be held in Kolkata as per the original schedule.
"It's indeed a historical day for Kolkata Maidan, the Big Three clubs are speaking together for the first time.
"The derby is past now. We are now requesting the administration that the Durand Cup semifinals and final should be held in Kolkata," Saha read out the statement that had the signs of the three top officials.

More From This Section

Phil Foden

Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw voted PFA player of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to end Al-Hilal's dominance in Saudi Pro league

Bayern Munich stadium

Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

Football generic image

Brighton buys French forward Georginio Rutter for club record transfer fee

Messi

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

"We will request our all fans to fully cooperate with the administration so that the match is conducted peacefully.
"As responsible football clubs of India, we also request CBI and all other investigative agencies that our sister 'Tillotama' (RG Kar victim) get justice soon and culprits get severe punishment. We also extend our sympathies to the family of the RG Kar victim.
"In this fight, we are together without any political influence," it added.
WE WANT CAPITAL PUNISHMENT: MD SP

Mohammedan Sporting's Ishtiah Ahmed said, "Not only justice, we want capital punishment for the culprit."

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH on August 9. The incident has since snowballed into a national movement.
Despite widespread protests by fans on Sunday, officials from the three clubs were notably absent, fuelling accusations of bias towards the state government, which provides them financial support.
"We were not sleeping on that day. I had given my statements to the media and were in talks (with the authorities) so that the match returns to Kolkata," said Dutta on the allegations.
"First and foremost, we all want justice. Durand Cup was shifted from here, but we want to say that you cannot abolish sport from Kolkata.
"We have conveyed the same to the sports minister (Arup Biswas). We all want to see match and our fans will peacefully watch the match," he added.
"We tried our best so that Durand returns to Kolkata. Our matches have been shifted to Jamshedpur and Shillong. We have put this to Durand organising committee. We are hopeful that this will return," Dutta said.
India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose, accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri, and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey were also part of the protest march.
East Bengal official Debabrata 'Nitu' Sarkar said: "Lathicharge on our fans should not have happened. We will always stand by our fans.
"We are not here to judge the state administration. Club is our identity. The AIFF is our mother organisation and the head (Kalyan Chaubey) was there at the protest, representing all of us," Sarkar added.
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were awarded one point each and as per the revised quarterfinal fixtures, the two teams will play their knockout matches in Jamshedpur and Shillong respectively.
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are in the opposite end of the draw and could meet in the final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

East Bengal

East Bengal concede pressure, set to revise 'Kolkata derby' ticket price

East Bengal

ISL: Why would East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby have late kickoff?

nykaa, beauty care, personal care, cosmetics

Nykaa surges 19% on heavy volumes; stock at highest level since Oct 2022

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties to triple revenue to Rs 3k cr by FY27; double bookings

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

Topics : Mohun Bagan All India Football Federation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon