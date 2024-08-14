Business Standard
Givson Singh speaks ahead of crucial Durand Cup tie vs North East United

Odisha FC is one of the teams taking part in the tournament and hope to qualify for the knockouts with a do-or-die clash against group E toppers North East United on August 16th

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

One of the oldest football tournaments in the world, the Durand Cup is underway with both international and Indian teams battling for glory.

Odisha FC is one of the teams taking part in the tournament and hopes to qualify for the knockouts with a do-or-die clash against Group E toppers North East United on August 16.
The ISL side won their first game against Border Security Force (BSF) 5-0 but fell to a 2-0 defeat in their second match against Bodoland FC.

In a conversation with Odisha FC attacking midfielder Givson Singh Moirangthem, he talked about the team's campaign so far and the must-win final Group E game against North East United. Here is the conversation with the 22-year-old midfielder.

How is the morale inside the Odisha FC dressing room after the first two games?

The morale hasn't changed that much. We won the first game by a good margin but lost our second tie, unfortunately. We have to win the next one to qualify, which is what matters the most.

You're playing North East United next on the 16th. Any special preparations for the group leaders?

We know it will be a tough game as they are unbeaten so far in the competition. However, we will go into the game with the three points in mind.

How would you define your role in this team, especially for the Durand Cup?

I am an attacking midfielder who also has to adjust according to what is needed. Sometimes, I even have to play as a box-to-box midfielder when required. I also have to provide assists and goals for the team when I can.

You have two goals and one assist in the Durand Cup so far. Is there a specific goal you have set for yourself for the tournament?

No, I haven't set a number as I like to play for the team and want to win at the end of the day, no matter who scores.

Which player has been your role model in the game of football?

I have always loved watching Mesut Ozil play since his Real Madrid days. His style of play was fantastic.

Odisha FC vs North East United promises to be a high-octane clash as both teams compete for glory in this iconic tournament. Catch the prestigious 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD channels.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

