Goodison Park prepares to host EVE vs LIV derby for one final time

Goodison Park prepares to host EVE vs LIV derby for one final time

The "Grand Old Lady" as it is fondly called by the locals has been Everton's home since 1892 but will be demolished after this season, with the club moving to a new 52,888-capacity venue.

Mo Salah celebrates after scoring a goal vs Tottenham. Photo: @LFC

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Goodison Park, one of English soccer's most venerable and atmospheric stadiums, is preparing to host a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool later Wednesday for the 120th and final time with eternal bragging rights at stake.

The "Grand Old Lady" as it is fondly called by the locals has been Everton's home since 1892 but will be demolished after this season, with the club moving to a new 52,888-capacity venue at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool's waterfront.

For that reason, it is set to be an emotional night, and there's plenty at stake for two neighboring teams whose home grounds are for now, at least less than 1 kilometer apart and famously separated by Stanley Park.

 

Liverpool is seeking a victory to move nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League. Everton is looking to push further clear of the relegation zone under new manager David Moyes, who has won three of his four league games since taking over last month for a second spell in charge.

As for their Goodison Park rivalry, the teams have met there 119 times in all competitions since the first meeting in 1894 and have 41 wins each. This, then, is the decider.

It is a rearranged game, with the original meeting scheduled for Dec. 7 postponed because of stormy weather.

Topics : football Liverpool Football Club

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

