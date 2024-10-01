Business Standard
Injured Real Madrid goalie Courtois to miss Champions League clash

Following tests on Monday, Courtois was diagnosed with an abductor injury in his left leg, Madrid said.

Real Madrid

Football Team Real Madrid

AP Madrid
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Real Madrid's match at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday because of a muscle injury.

Courtois was hurt in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league derby on Sunday. He played the entire match at Metropolitano Stadium.

Madrid began the defense of its Champions League title by beating Stuttgart 3-1 at home.

Included in Madrid's squad was Kylian Mbapp, who missed the derby against Atletico because of a hamstring injury.

 

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

