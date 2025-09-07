Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Injuries sideline PSG duo Dembele and Doue ahead of UCL group opener

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Paris Saint Germain has suffered a double injury blow ahead of the Champions League start with Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue both ruled out for weeks.

Dembele will be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, PSG said Saturday.

Doue will be out for around four weeks with a calf strain, the Champions League winner confirmed.

Dembele limped off the field in France's World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine on Friday, with Doue also injured in the game.

PSG said Dembele had sustained a serious injury to his right hamstring. Doue strained his right calf.

The injuries come less than two weeks before PSG begins the defense of its Champions League title against Atalanta on Sept. 17.

 

The French champion goes to Barcelona, Dembele's former club, two weeks later on Oct. 1.

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

