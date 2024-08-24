Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Mohammedan Sporting Club to play from 2024-25 season, confirms ISL

Mohammedan Sporting Club to play from 2024-25 season, confirms ISL

Starting from the 2024-25 season, Mohammedan Sporting, one of the oldest football clubs of the country, will compete in the ISL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Indian Super League on Saturday confirmed that Kolkata-based Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) will be the newest side in the domestic top-tier competition, taking the total number of teams in the upcoming season to 13.
Starting from the 2024-25 season, Mohammedan Sporting, one of the oldest football clubs of the country, will compete in the ISL, a release stated.
This follows their triumphant 2023-24 I-League title-winning campaign, making them the second club after Punjab FC to earn promotion to the ISL.
The 13 teams which will be vying for top honours in 2024-25 ISL season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC along with three iconic Kolkata clubs of over 100 year legacy -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting.
The ISL season begins on September 13.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

