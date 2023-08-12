Confirmation

Amid Mbappe-Neymar uncertainty, PSG sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

France forward Ousmane Dembele joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros (USD 55.2 million) for the explosive winger

Ousmane Dembele signs with PSG from Barcelona. Photo: Twitter

AP Barcelona
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
France forward Ousmane Dembl joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros (USD 55.2 million) for the explosive winger.
Dembl's arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbapp.
The 26-year-old Dembl, born in Vernon outside Paris, came up through the Rennais youth academy. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain.

His exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.
First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

