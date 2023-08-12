Amid Mbappe-Neymar uncertainty, PSG sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

France forward Ousmane Dembl joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros (USD 55.2 million) for the explosive winger.

Dembl's arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbapp.

The 26-year-old Dembl, born in Vernon outside Paris, came up through the Rennais youth academy. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain.





“I hope to continue to improve here and make all the club's fans proud”.



Contract until June 2028, number 23. Ousmane Dembélé: “I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and I can't wait to play for my new club”.“I hope to continue to improve here and make all the club's fans proud”.Contract until June 2028, number 23. pic.twitter.com/Xz1oOt4I0R

Also Read Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward Mbappe transfer news: Why PSG forward not willing to meet Al Hilal? Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion Harry Kane in focus on Matchday in European football; Mdrid, Arsenal play Messi scores as Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0, make Leagues Cup semifinals Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million pounds Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0 Premier League 2023-24: Man City to begin their ascent up the mountain

His exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.