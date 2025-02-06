Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / La Liga president criticizes Real Madrid for complaints on referees

La Liga president criticizes Real Madrid for complaints on referees

The head of La Liga said it was considering taking legal action for the letter that Madrid published this week in which it accused the league of being adulterated to favor other clubs.

Real Madrid FC

Real Madrid FC

AP Barcelona (Spain)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spanish league president Javier Tebas lashed out at Real Madrid on Thursday, saying the club leadership has lost its mind for accusing Spain's referees of being biased against the defending champion.

The head of La Liga said it was considering taking legal action for the letter that Madrid published this week in which it accused the league of being adulterated to favor other clubs.

Tebas told reporters, They have built up an exaggerated tale of victimization that is completely baseless with, in my opinion, the goal of undermining the competition. It is completely over the top. They have lost their minds.

 

The letter was sent two days after Madrid felt it was hurt by alleged refereeing mistakes in a 1-0 loss at Espanyol. Madrid mostly complained of a hard foul on Kylian Mbapp by Espanyol defender Carlos Romero in the 60th minute. Romero was shown a yellow card but Madrid felt he should have been sent off with a straight red card. Romero went on to score the winner.  ALSO READ: Lisandro Martinez to miss remainder of season for Man United due to injury

After a video review, the officiating crew considered the yellow card was appropriate. Madrid said in its four-page letter that the performance of the VAR and the officiating crew was scandalous.

Also Read

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

LaLiga: First place on the line in Madrid derby with focus on refereeing

Winter transfer window 2025

Winter transfer deadline: Rashford shifts to Villa; Nico, Omar joins City

FC Barcelona

Barcelona closes gap at the top with Lewandowski's winning goal vs Alaves

Top goal scorers in Europe

Leading goal scorers in Europe's top 5 football leagues this season

FC Barcelona

Barcelona continues their red-hot form as sinks Valencia 7-1 in La Liga

The club said the refereeing in the Espanyol game represented the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system whose decisions against Real Madrid have reached a point that the adulteration and manipulation of the competition cannot be ignored.

Also, Madrid published a four-minute video on its club website titled The global scandal continues to escalate of clips of the foul by Romero on Mbapp and quotes for media outlets that considered it worth of a red card.

Tebas hit back at Real Madrid's club television for routinely producing video packages that allegedly showed how certain referees made calls against the team. He said Real Madrid TV calls referees corrupt.

Madrid collected its 36th Spanish league title and its 15th European Cup both records last season. It leads La Liga by one point before playing second-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Rival fans and most neutrals have been puzzled by Madrid's complaints about being systematically hurt by the refs.

It's just silly, Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann said about the letter.

We have to leave the referees alone. They have enough on their hands dealing with us players to on top of that have to handle this silliness from off the pitch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez to miss remainder of season for Man United due to injury

Marcus Rashford

When will new signing Marcus Rashford make his Aston Villa debut?

Marcelo

Former Real Madrid great Marcelo retires at age 36 to end glorious career

Neymar Jr

Neymar takes shots at goal, gets knocked down in comeback game for Santos

Gonzalo Garcia scored in stoppage time as Real Madrid avoided an upset by defeating Leganes 3-2 to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid edge Leganes 3-2 on Garcia's stoppage-time goal to reach semis

Topics : La Liga Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon