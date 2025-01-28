Leading goal scorers in Europe's top 5 football leagues this season

The 2024-25 football season is heading towards its final stage, and teams are going all out in hopes of winning the ultimate prize at the end of the season. The top five leagues in Europe—Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy), La Liga (Spain), and Ligue 1 (France)—have all produced some quality games this season. The biggest credit for this goes to their goal-scoring stars, who are constantly breaching opposition defences in hopes of giving their respective teams a much-needed push in the title race. Today, we take a look at the top goal scorers of these leagues who are keeping fans on the edge with their eccentric play.
Premier League (England)
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool leads the Premier League goal-scoring chart with 19 goals from 22 matches, followed closely by Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who has netted 18 goals in 23 appearances. Alexander Isak of Newcastle United ranks third with 17 goals in 21 games. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) are tied with 14 goals each, showcasing strong performances for their respective teams. These players are key contributors to their clubs' attacking success.
|Rank
|Player
|Nation
|Club
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Liverpool FC
|22
|19
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Manchester City
|23
|18
|3
|Alexander Isak
|Sweden, Eritrea
|Newcastle United
|21
|17
|4
|Chris Wood
|New Zealand
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|14
|5
|Cole Palmer
|England
|Chelsea FC
|23
|14
|6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Cameroon, France
|Brentford FC
|23
|14
|7
|Justin Kluivert
|Netherlands, Suriname
|AFC Bournemouth
|22
|11
|8
|Yoane Wissa
|DR Congo, France
|Brentford FC
|20
|11
|9
|Ollie Watkins
|England
|Aston Villa
|23
|10
|10
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|10
La Liga (Spain)
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona leads La Liga with 17 goals in 20 matches, followed by Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, who has scored 15 goals in 19 appearances. Raphinha (FC Barcelona) ranks third with 12 goals in 21 matches. Ante Budimir of CA Osasuna has 10 goals, while Kike García (Deportivo Alavés) and Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla FC) have both netted 9 goals. These players have been instrumental in their teams' attacking performances this season.
|Rank
|Player
|Nation
|Club
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|FC Barcelona
|20
|17
|2
|Kylian Mbappé
|France, Cameroon
|Real Madrid
|19
|15
|3
|Raphinha
|Brazil, Italy
|FC Barcelona
|21
|12
|4
|Ante Budimir
|Croatia
|CA Osasuna
|21
|10
|5
|Kike García
|Spain
|Deportivo Alavés
|20
|9
|6
|Dodi Lukébakio
|Belgium, DR Congo
|Sevilla FC
|21
|9
|7
|Ayoze Pérez
|Spain
|Villarreal CF
|14
|8
|8
|Alexander Sørloth
|Norway
|Atlético de Madrid
|18
|8
|9
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil, Spain
|Real Madrid
|15
|8
|10
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Argentina, Italy
|Real Betis Balompié
|13
|7
Bundesliga (Germany)
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich tops the Bundesliga goal-scoring chart with 17 goals in 17 matches, followed by Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt, who has 15 goals in 17 appearances. Patrik Schick of Bayer 04 Leverkusen ranks third with 13 goals in 16 matches. Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05) has scored 12 goals, while Hugo Ekitiké (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach) have both netted 11 goals. These players are making significant contributions to their teams' attacking strength.
|Rank
|Player
|Nation
|Club
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Harry Kane
|England
|Bayern Munich
|17
|17
|2
|Omar Marmoush
|Egypt, Canada
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|17
|15
|3
|Patrik Schick
|Czech Republic
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|16
|13
|4
|Jonathan Burkardt
|Germany
|1.FSV Mainz 05
|16
|12
|5
|Hugo Ekitiké
|France, Cameroon
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|18
|11
|6
|Tim Kleindienst
|Germany
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|18
|11
|7
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany, England
|Bayern Munich
|16
|9
|8
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|19
|9
|9
|Jonas Wind
|Denmark
|VfL Wolfsburg
|17
|8
|10
|Ermedin Demirovic
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|VfB Stuttgart
|19
|8
Serie A (Italy)
Mateo Retegui of Atalanta BC leads Serie A with 16 goals in 20 matches, closely followed by Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan, who has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances. Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina is third with 12 goals in 20 matches. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC) has netted 10 goals in 19 games, while Romelu Lukaku (SSC Napoli) and Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) both have 9 goals. These players are playing a pivotal role in their teams' offensive performances in Serie A.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Nation
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Mateo Retegui
|Atalanta BC
|Italy
|20
|16
|2
|Marcus Thuram
|Inter Milan
|France
|21
|13
|3
|Moise Kean
|ACF Fiorentina
|Italy
|20
|12
|4
|Ademola Lookman
|Atalanta BC
|Nigeria
|19
|10
|5
|Romelu Lukaku
|SSC Napoli
|Belgium
|20
|9
|6
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter Milan
|Argentina
|19
|9
|7
|Artem Dovbyk
|AS Roma
|Ukraine
|20
|8
|8
|Sebastiano Esposito
|FC Empoli
|Italy
|18
|8
|9
|Lorenzo Lucca
|Udinese Calcio
|Italy
|21
|8
|10
|Riccardo Orsolini
|Bologna FC 1909
|Italy
|17
|7
Ligue 1 (France)
Leading the pack of top goal scorers in Ligue 1 is Mason Greenwood from Olympique Marseille with 12 goals in 19 matches, followed closely by Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain, both with 11 goals. Jonathan David of LOSC Lille has also scored 11 goals in 18 matches, while Evann Guessand of OGC Nice rounds out the top five with 9 goals in 19 appearances.
|Rank
|Player
|Nation
|Club
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Mason Greenwood
|Jamaica, England
|Olympique Marseille
|19
|12
|2
|Ousmane Dembélé
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|17
|11
|3
|Bradley Barcola
|France, Togo
|Paris Saint-Germain
|19
|11
|4
|Jonathan David
|Canada, United States
|LOSC Lille
|18
|11
|5
|Evann Guessand
|Cote d'Ivoire, France
|OGC Nice
|19
|9
|6
|Emanuel Emegha
|Netherlands, Nigeria
|RC Strasbourg Alsace
|14
|8
|7
|Hamed Junior Traoré
|Cote d'Ivoire
|AJ Auxerre
|16
|8
|8
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|France, DR Congo
|Stade Rennais FC
|18
|8
|9
|Keito Nakamura
|Japan
|Stade Reims
|19
|8
|10
|Ludovic Ajorque
|France, Réunion
|Stade Brestois 29
|17
|7