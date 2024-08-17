Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool's Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League scoring record

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League scoring record

Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool's opening game of the season.

Liverpool

Liverpool. Photo: @LFC

AP Ipswich (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool's opening game of the season.
By netting Liverpool's second against Ipswich, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine more than anyone else.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He previously shared the record with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.
Salah's goal put Liverpool 2-0 ahead at Portman Road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premier League 2024-25 Highlights

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: LIV beat IPS 2-0; ARS bag 2-0 home win vs WOL

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Liverpool's new era under manager Arne Slot begins with a win at Ipswich

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Premier League 2024: Ipswich Town v Liverpool live time (IST), streaming

Liverpool FC live match timings, full schedule,

Premier League 2024: Liverpool full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

Top football transfers in 2024

Top 20 football transfers in 2024 and all-time highest transfer fees

Topics : Liverpool Football Club football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon