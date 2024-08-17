Liverpool's Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League scoring record

Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool's opening game of the season.
By netting Liverpool's second against Ipswich, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine more than anyone else.
He previously shared the record with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.
Salah's goal put Liverpool 2-0 ahead at Portman Road.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)