Home / Sports / Football News / Man United's Bruno Fernandes shown red card in 2-0 defeat to Wolves

Man United's Bruno Fernandes shown red card in 2-0 defeat to Wolves

Fernandes previously got red cards in back-to-back games, against Tottenham in the league on Sept. 29 and Porto in the Europa League on Oct. 3

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes. Photo: Mamchester United twitter handle

AP Wolverhampton (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been shown a red card for the third time this season.

The Portugal midfielder was sent off against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Thursday after receiving a second yellow in the 47th minute. The score was 0-0 at the time and United went on to lose 2-0 thanks to goals by Matheus Cunha direct from a corner and Hwang Hee-chan.

Fernandes previously got red cards in back-to-back games, against Tottenham in the league on Sept. 29 and Porto in the Europa League on Oct. 3. The red card against Spurs was later rescinded.

 

Against Wolves, Fernandes picked up his first booking for tripping Cunha late in the first half and got his second for a late tackle on Nelson Semedo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : England Premier League Manchester United

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

