Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Marseille, Lens close gap on injury-hit PSG with convincing Ligue 1 wins

Marseille, Lens close gap on injury-hit PSG with convincing Ligue 1 wins

They are both one point ahead of defending champion PSG, which goes to Lyon on Sunday

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

English players Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood each scored as Marseille beat Brest 3-0 to top Ligue 1 on goal difference from Lens as both sides put pressure on injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

They are both one point ahead of defending champion PSG, which goes to Lyon on Sunday.

Northern side Lens travelled down to the French Riviera and routed Monaco 4-1 with two goals from forward Wesley Sad to join Marseille on 25 points.

Earlier, Gomes scored from a direct free kick in the 25th minute for his third goal of the season on Saturday. He was helped by goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who let a routine shot slip through his hands.

 

Greenwood sent Majecki the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 33rd after Brazilian Igor Paixo was fouled for Marseille, the only team to beat PSG in the league so far.

Also Read

Lionel Messi

Messi's 2 goals, 2 assists fire Inter Miami into Eastern Conference semis

Indian Super League

ISL crisis: Mohun Bagan suspend operations, EB appeal BCCI for funds

ISL 2025

Indian Super League's bid void leaves AIFF staring at uncertain future

Premier League 2025

Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

UEFA

UEFA to disclose new World Cup and Euro qualifying roadmap shortly

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang was well placed to sweep in Matt O'Riley's cross from the right in the 82nd.

Balogun scores and sees red for Monaco  After scoring his first career Champions League goal in midweek, United States forward Folarin Balogun scored a penalty late in the first half for Monaco.

But Balogun was then sent off on the stroke of halftime for a dangerous challenge on midfielder Mamadou Sangar's ankle.

Lens went into the break 3-1 up thanks to goals from striker Odsonne douard, Sad and Sangar.

Sad scored again after the break  In other game, Le Havre secured a 1-1 home draw with Nantes thanks to a header deep into stoppage time from defender Gautier Llloris the younger brother of former France standout goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Nantes opened the scoring in the fourth minute through striker Mathis Abline.

Lyon eyes PSG  A victory for Lyon would move it one point behind PSG, which has Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembl, Dsir Dou, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi all out injured.

Coach Luis Enrique is not letting the situation get to him.

"I'm very motivated because I enjoy challenges," he said Saturday.

"Every difficult moment provides playing time for other players. It's a great opportunity to showcase our quality as a team."  With star right back Hakimi missing, 16-year-old David Boly will be in the squad.

"It's a good time to instil confidence in different players,' Luis Enrique said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Abneet Bharti (PIC: X)

Who is Abneet Bharti? The new Indian football player of Nepalese origin

Ryan Williams

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie winger set to represent India in football

Abneet Bharti and Ryan Williams (R-L)

AIFF's new policy for players; why PIO and OCI don't play for India

Abneet Bharti and Ryan Williams (R-L)

First time ever: AIFF includes two foreign players in Indian training camp

MCI vs DOR UCL 2025/26

Man City vs Dortmund UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon