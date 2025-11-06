Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
First time ever: AIFF includes two foreign players in Indian training camp

First time ever: AIFF includes two foreign players in Indian training camp

The Bengaluru camp, beginning Thursday, will prepare the national team for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Dhaka on November 18, with two foreign-based players set to join for the first time

Abneet Bharti and Ryan Williams (R-L)

Abneet Bharti and Ryan Williams (R-L)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

In a landmark move for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called up two foreign-based players — defender Abneet Bharti and winger Ryan Williams — to join the national team’s training camp ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.
 
The camp, beginning in Bengaluru on Thursday, will prepare the team for the crucial fixture in Dhaka on November 18. Both players, who recently secured Indian passports, will be evaluated during the camp before the final squad is announced. The development marks the first time the AIFF has included two overseas professionals with Indian heritage in the national setup — a step seen as bold and forward-looking for Indian football’s future. 
 

Who is Abneet Bharti, the globetrotting defender?

Defender Abneet Bharti, 27, has had a truly global football journey before earning a national call-up. Holding an Indian passport, Bharti currently represents Academia del Balompie Boliviano (ABB), a first-division club in the Bolivian League. His early footballing years were spent with Shastri FC in New Delhi before he joined Geylang International’s youth academy in Singapore. Over the years, he has played in leagues across Poland, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, the Czech Republic, and Bolivia, reflecting his experience and adaptability.
 
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey revealed that Bharti’s name was brought to their attention through the Indian Embassy in Brazil, describing him as a “very talented defender who could address India’s long-standing defensive gaps.” With veteran Sandesh Jhingan nearing the twilight of his career at 32, Bharti’s inclusion is seen as a crucial move in the team’s rebuilding process.

How does Ryan Williams add experience to the Indian squad?

The 31-year-old Ryan Williams, born in Perth, brings a wealth of international and club experience to the fold. Having played for English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, Williams has also represented Australia’s national team (Socceroos) in a friendly against South Korea in 2019. Currently a key player for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, Williams’ inclusion has been in discussion for several months.
 
AIFF officials confirmed that Williams’ Indian citizenship process took around six months, aided by the Ministry of Sports. His mother, born into an Anglo-Indian family from Mumbai, provided the connection that enabled his eligibility. AIFF President Chaubey expressed gratitude to the government for facilitating the process and said that once Williams receives his final clearance, he will officially join the national camp.

Why is AIFF turning to overseas Indian talent now?

India’s failure to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, following their home defeat to Singapore last month, has prompted a strategic overhaul. Under new head coach Khalid Jamil, the focus has shifted toward rejuvenation and experimentation. Chaubey emphasized that if Bharti and Williams meet the team’s expectations during the Bengaluru camp, they will travel to Dhaka for the qualifier.
 
AIFF’s proactive move has been widely seen as an attempt to “tread uncharted territory” and tap into the growing pool of Indian-origin talent abroad. With the national team in transition and senior players like Sunil Chhetri not included in the 23-member probables list, the inclusion of fresh faces such as Mohammed Sanan and potential debutants Bharti and Williams signals a new era for Indian football — one that looks beyond borders to strengthen the Blue Tigers.

Topics : Football News All India Football Federation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

