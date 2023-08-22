Mumbai City to play AFC Champions League home games in Pune

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will play its AFC Champions League home games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.
Mumbai City FC will find out their opponents at the group stage draw, scheduled to be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24.
Also Read
Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast
Champions League: More national derby games possible from 2024-25 - UEFA
Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming
Man City celebrates winning treble win with open-top bus parade in rain
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 winner, match results and history
Premier League: Man City's Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency back surgery
Durand Cup: Quarterfinal berths confirmed, Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC
Premier League: Odegaard's penalty leads 10-man Arsenal to win over Palace
EPL: Arsenal visits Palace, AC Milan opens season at Bologna in Serie A
AFC Asian Cup football: Lusail Stadium to host the opener and summit clash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)