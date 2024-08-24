Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League today's game: Man City vs Ipswich Town live time, streaming

Premier League today's game: Man City vs Ipswich Town live time, streaming

Defending champions City continue their fifth straight title defence against Ipswich Town at Etihad Stadium on Saturday

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After starting their 2024-25 season on a high, defending champions Manchester City will continue their campaign against newly promoted Ipswich Town in match day 2 on Saturday, August 24, at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City and Ipswich Town have started their new Premier League season on completely different spectrums. While City defeated Chelsea 2-0 in their opening game, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic, Ipswich went down 0-2 against Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

City will be hoping to add three more easy points against Ipswich on Saturday, with their team looking in complete sync despite the departure of Julian Alvarez from their squad. Ipswich, on the other hand, will have the tall task of getting past the defending four-time champions on their own turf.

Pep Guardiola-led City can also call upon their former star Ilkay Gundogan for their match day 2 clash, giving them more comfort in their fifth straight title defence. The German joined the club on a free transfer only a year after leaving for Spanish club FC Barcelona.

When will Manchester City vs Ipswich Town be played in the Premier League 2024-25?

More From This Section

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Date, timing (IST) and live streaming

Durand Cup match cancelled

Mohun Bagan defeat Punjab FC in tie-breaker to enter Durand Cup semifinal

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffer setback, Jude Bellingham picks muscle injury in leg

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's YouTube debut breaks records, Nears 1 bn social media followers

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona drops players a year after arrival amidst financial troubles


The match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town is scheduled to take place on August 24.

What time will Manchester City vs Ipswich Town start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Ipswich Town in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Ipswich Town in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read

Premier League today's match: Manchester United vs Brighton live timings

Premier League today's match: Brighton vs Man United live time, streaming

Mbappe, Haaland and Kane (L-R)

Top 5 players to look out for across European leagues in the 2024-25 season

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Why Man United has had the best transfer window in Premier League so far?

Football generic image

Brighton buys French forward Georginio Rutter for club record transfer fee

Football, soccer

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester hold Tottenham at home

Topics : English Premier League English Premier League starts Manchester City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon