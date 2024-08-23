Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Mohun Bagan defeat Punjab FC in tie-breaker to enter Durand Cup semifinal

Mohun Bagan defeat Punjab FC in tie-breaker to enter Durand Cup semifinal

Defending champions Mohun Bagan edged past Punjab FC 6-5 in tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the Durand Cup 2024

Durand Cup match cancelled

Durand Cup match cancelled

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defending champions Mohun Bagan edged past Punjab FC 6-5 in tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the Durand Cup after both sides were locked at 3-3 after regulation time in a thrilling quarter-final here on Friday.
While Luca Majcen gave Punjab FC lead in the 17th minute courtesy a spot-kick, Suhail Bhat (44th) and Manvir Singh (48th) put the green and maroon brigade ahead at the start of the second half.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
But as fortune swung like a pendulum, Punjab were 3-2 up by the 71st minute with Filip Mrzljak (63rd) and Norberto Ezequiel Vidal (71st) finding the back of the net.
However, Aussie star Jason Cummings restored parity in the 79th minute to take the game into the extra time.
In the tie-breaker, Cummings missed Bagan's first spot-kick but Punjab's Croatian defender Novoselec was stopped by Mariners keeper Vishal Kaith from converting the fifth kick when they were on cusp of victory. It was Greg Stewart who promptly brought Bagan back on level terms.
As sudden death kicked in, Melroy Assisi converted for the Shers and so did Subhashish Bose and Aldred with the winning kick for MBSG, but Vishal's second save, this time off Denechandram Meetei, turned decisive in the end.
Among Bagan's other scorers in the tie-breaker were Manvir, Liston Colaco and Dimi Petratos while Vinit Rai, Vidal, Bakenga and Mrzljak scored for the losers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, football

Durand Cup should return to Maidan, demands the big three of Kolkata

East Bengal

East Bengal concede pressure, set to revise 'Kolkata derby' ticket price

East Bengal

ISL: Why would East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby have late kickoff?

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffer setback, Jude Bellingham picks muscle injury in leg

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

FSSAI emphasises need to prohibit use of pesticides to ensure food safety

Topics : Mohun Bagan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon