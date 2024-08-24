Premier League: Aston Villa vs Arsenal live time (IST), live streaming

The 2nd gameweek of the Premier League will start on August 24 as teams look to carry their momentum from the opening games into the second round.

Last year's runners-up, Arsenal, will take on Aston Villa away from home in what promises to be an exciting encounter for neutrals on August 24 at 10 PM IST.





ALSO READ: Premier League today's match: Brighton vs Man United live time, streaming Mikel Arteta’s men understand the importance of securing a good run of games early in the season and will aim to maintain their winning momentum on Saturday.

Arsenal won their opening match 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka securing the Gunners’ first 3 points of the season.

Aston Villa also secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against West Ham United on the opening weekend. Amadou Onana scored early on his debut, and Jhon Durán netted the match-winner for Unai Emery’s men in the 79th minute.

With both sides looking to claim back-to-back wins on Saturday, it’s set to be a high-octane clash at Villa Park.



Aston Villa vs Arsenal live telecast and streaming details

When will AVL vs ARS be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal will be played on August 24.

What time will AVL vs ARS start in India?

AVL vs ARS will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of AVL vs ARS in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of AVL vs ARS in India?

The live streaming of AVL vs ARS will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.