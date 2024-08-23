Top 5 players to look out for across European leagues in the 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 football season has finally begun, with all the big clubs around Europe putting in their efforts to build an ideal team for the new season. There are some big names who changed countries this summer, while others are waiting to taste success with their current teams. The top five European leagues—La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1—all have some of the biggest names in football representing their leagues this season. But the question is, who will be the best across all leagues? Here, we have made a list of potential top players in each league who can lead their team to ultimate success in the 2024-25 season.

La Liga: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)



Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid has been one of the most talked-about transfers in recent years. After three years of juggling between PSG and Real Madrid, Mbappe is now all set to light up the Spanish league in the 2024-25 season. Although his start in La Liga was not ideal, we can expect the French international to make a strong comeback and become a key member of Real Madrid’s squad. In his last season with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists, proving why Real signed him despite a stacked lineup.

Premier League: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)



Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester City in 2022. The Norwegian has already become one of the most successful strikers in the league’s history. He broke the record for the most goals in a Premier League season, with 36. Haaland’s presence in the box and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne at City have made him a nightmare for defenders. Last season, he scored 27 goals in the Premier League and 38 goals overall.

Bundesliga: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)



Harry Kane's search for a trophy saw him joining Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in 2023. However, despite him walking away with the golden boot of the Bundesliga with 36 goals, Bayern failed to win any trophy for the first time in 12 years, extending Kane’s trophy drought for another year. The English international will hope to continue his form in the 2024-25 season and finally end his trophy drought in Germany.

Serie A: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)



Lautaro Martinez has been one of the key players in Inter Milan’s recent success in Serie A. His performances in Serie A have been nothing short of spectacular. The Argentine striker has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in football in recent times. He was the highest scorer in Serie A last season with 24 goals and was also the highest goal scorer in the recently concluded Copa America, leading his teams to the trophy on each occasion. He is also one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or this season.

Ligue 1: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)



Ousmane Dembele’s return to Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 was a surprising move for football fans, as Dembele was one of the prioritised players by Barcelona’s manager at the time, Xavi. However, Dembele was unable to find his form ever since he joined the Spanish side and was looking for a way out for some time. Although his debut season with PSG was not ideal, as the French international only scored 6 goals and provided 14 assists, with Mbappe gone from PSG, he can finally have his shining moment with the Ligue 1 champions in the 2024-25 season.