Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Neymar saves Santos from relegation, reveals plans for knee surgery

Neymar saves Santos from relegation, reveals plans for knee surgery

Neymar's Santos secured its survival in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Cruzeiro, and the 33-year-old soccer star later confirmed he will undergo surgery on his left knee.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Neymar's Santos secured its survival in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Cruzeiro, and the 33-year-old soccer star later confirmed he will undergo surgery on his left knee.

Playing its last league match of the season, Santos which achieved a global following with all-time great Pel avoided what would have been the club's second relegation in its history. Santos was relegated in 2023 for the first time almost a year after the death of Pel.

Neymar struggled to recover from a torn ACL in October 2023 during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. But he proved key for Santos in its successful fight to avoid relegation in the Brazilian championship after its promotion last year.

 

Neymar, who returned to Santos in January, was decisive for the club where he started his professional career. In the last three rounds of the league, Neymar scored a goal against Sport Recife in a 3-0 win, netted a hat trick against Juventude on Wednesday in another 3-0 victory, and on Sunday was an effective playmaker.

Thaciano (26th and 28th minutes) and Joo Schmidt (60th) scored against Cruzeiro at Vila Belmiro Stadium as Santos finished 12th with 47 points. 

Also Read

Rasmus Hojlund Napoli

Hojlund's double sees Napoli beat Juventus and spoil Spalletti's return

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 at home

Premier League: Arsenal stunned by late Emiliano Buendia winner for Villa

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which group truly deserves the 'Group of Death' tag?

FIFA World Cup 2026 full schedule

FIFA World Cup 2026 full schedule, groups, format, key football matches

The ISL's commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

ISL clubs tell AIFF current situation could make operations untenable soon

Neymar played only 19 of the 38 rounds of the league, which started in April. He scored eight goals.

"I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me, Neymar said after the game. "I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem. I need to rest and then we will have this knee surgery."  Neymar did not give more details about the knee injury and surgery. He still hopes to be included in Brazil's final squad for the 2026 World Cup, though coach Carlo Ancelotti is yet to pick the former captain since he took over in May.

Flamengo won its ninth Brazilian league title midweek after a 1-0 home victory against Ceara. The Rio de Janeiro club also won the Copa Libertadores last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Could Ronaldo meet Messi at the FIFA World Cup 2026? The path explained

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Full list of teams eligible for draw, format

Trent Alexander Arnold

Alexander-Arnold sustains leg injury prior to Real Madrid vs Man City match

East Bengal

East Bengal beat Punjab FC convincingly to enter the Super Cup 2025 final

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule and live streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule, format, live telecast and streaming

Topics : Football News Neymar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon