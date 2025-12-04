Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Alexander-Arnold sustains leg injury prior to Real Madrid vs Man City match

The England right back hurt an upper left leg muscle. He exited a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao early in the second half on Wednesday

AP Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold has injured his left leg days before Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the Champions League.

The England right back hurt an upper left leg muscle. He exited a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao early in the second half on Wednesday.

The former Liverpool player was sidelined for around six weeks this season due to a different left leg injury. Alexander-Arnold made four consecutive starts for Xabi Alonso's side before this latest setback.

The club did not indicate on Thursday how long it expected Alexander-Arnold to be out.

Madrid hosts Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday and welcomes City three days later in the Champions League.

 

Madrid's other right back, Dani Carvajal, was also unavailable after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

