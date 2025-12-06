Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Could Ronaldo meet Messi at the FIFA World Cup 2026? The path explained

Could Ronaldo meet Messi at the FIFA World Cup 2026? The path explained

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi in an international football match was back in November. 2014 when both Argentina and Portugal played an international friendly at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, held on 5 December 2025, placed Argentina in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, meanwhile, landed in Group K, with Colombia, Uzbekistan and a yet-to-be-determined team from the FIFA Playoff 1 lineup. 
 
With much hype around the question that whether one of these 'GOATs' of the game would be able to get their hands on the elusive trophies this time or not, it is quite possible that both of the legends lock horns pretty early into the tournament, with a potential quarter-final clash on the cards. 
 
On paper, neither group looks especially daunting compared with possible “Group of Death” scenarios, which many believe makes the road more navigable for both heavyweights.
 
 
With top seeds separated, a clash later is plausible
 
Under the 2026 draw rules, the top seeds, including Argentina, Spain, France and England, were distributed so they would not meet until at least the semifinals, provided they top their groups and win through their respective knockout brackets. 

Given that separation, it means Argentina and Portugal (also place in a different group) but still highly rated, have a realistic shot of meeting only in a quarter-final (or even later), if both negotiate top their groups and finish with maximum points in their respective groups.
 
That sets up a tantalizing possibility: two of the greatest ever, one leading Argentina, the other Portugal, crossing paths when stakes are highest. 
 
Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance at the global stage
 
With Cristiano Ronaldo mentioning earlier that this edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last one after already being a part of 5 previous editions, this will be the Portuguese's last throw of the dice when it comes to the only trophy that is missing from trophy cabinet now.
 
Why this potential quarter-final feels especially compelling
 
Relative group ease: Both Argentina and Portugal avoided a “group of death”, boosting their likelihood of topping their group and advancing.
 
Draw structure: With top-seed separation rules, early slug-fests between heavyweights are minimized, increasing the chances of marquee match-ups deeper in the tournament.
 
Narrative tension: A quarter-final showdown would re-ignite the age-old debate: which superstar comes out on top when the stakes are at the highest level possible.
 
A dream scenario, but only on paper
 
“Easy” groups on paper don’t guarantee smooth sailing. Knockout stages of World Cups are unpredictable: unexpected upsets, underdog grit, and form swings can derail even the fancied teams. Algeria, Austria, Jordan (for Argentina) or Colombia, Uzbekistan (for Portugal) may not carry the same weight as past footballing giants. but football has a way of surprising.
 
Moreover, the team drawn from the playoff slot in Portugal’s group remains unknown. That unpredictability could throw up challenges.
 
When was the last time Ronaldo faced Messi in an international match?
 
The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi in an international football match was back in November. 2014 when both Argentina and Portugal played an international friendly at Old Trafford, once Ronaldo's home for Manchester United. The match gained huge attraction and ended in Portugal's favour with Raphael Guerrero's goal giving them a 1-0 win on the night.
 
If both Argentina and Portugal and by extension their star players manage their group stage, then yes: a quarter-final clash is a real and tantalizing possibility. For fans of elite-level football, such a match would be one of 2026’s biggest must-watch fixtures.
 
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin with a classic clash between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, an opening clash that is quite familiar to the football viewers who saw the same exciting fixture kicking off the tournament in South Africa back in the 2010 FIFA World Cup at the Soccer City stadium, Johannesburg.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

