No Messi or Ronaldo in Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees, check full list

The prize that football fans wait for until the end of the season is finally here, as the nominees for the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 have been announced ahead of the award ceremony scheduled to take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The award is given to the best player based on their statistics and achievements with both club and country over a period of 12 months. The award was won by eight-time winner Lionel Messi last time after he led Argentina to victory in the Fifa World Cup 2022 and received the Golden Ball award for the same.

The likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodri, and Jude Bellingham are prime contenders for the award, having had exceptional seasons with both their clubs and countries last year.

Here is a full list of nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2024 award:

FIFA Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees Player Country and club Jude Bellingham England and Real Madrid Ruben Dias Portugal and Manchester City Phil Foden England and Manchester City Federico Valverde Uruguay and Real Madrid Emiliano Martinez Argentina and Aston Villa Erling Haaland Norway and Manchester City Nico Williams Spain and Athletic Club Granit Xhaka Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen Artem Dovbyk Ukraine and AS Roma Toni Kroos Retired Vinicius Jr Brazil and Real Madrid Dani Olmo Spain and FC Barcelona Florian Wirtz Germany and Bayer Leverkusen Martin Odegaard Norway and Arsenal FC Mats Hummels AS Roma Rodri Spain and Manchester City Harry Kane England and Bayern Munich Declan Rice England and Arsenal FC Vitinha Portugal and PSG Cole Palmer England and Chelsea FC Dani Carvajal Spain and Real Madrid Lamine Yamal Spain and FC Barcelona Bukayo Saka England and Arsenal FC Hakan Calhanoglu Turkey and Inter Milan William Saliba France and Arsenal FC Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid Lautaro Martinez Argentina and Inter Milan Ademola Lookman Nigeria and Atalanta Antonio Rudiger Germany and Real Madrid Alejandro Grimaldo Spain and Bayer Leverkusen

End of an era

With neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo in the nominees, this is the first time since 2003 that the illustrious duo will be absent from the shortlist.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are currently playing in the MLS and Saudi Pro League, respectively, which does not make them strong contenders for the award.

Despite Ronaldo breaking the goal-scoring record for his Saudi club Al Nassr, it will not be enough for the talisman to make the 30-man shortlist.

It marks the end of a legendary era that began in 2008 when Cristiano won his first Ballon d'Or and is now nearing its close as the two legends of the game approach the end of their careers.

The winner of the award will be announced on October 28 in Paris.

Apart from the Ballon d'Or awards for both men and women, the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Muller Trophy, Socrates Award, Best Club, and the newly introduced Best Coach awards will also be presented during the ceremony.

Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony live telecast and streaming details

When will the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony take place?

The Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony will occur at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28.

What time will the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony begin?

In India, the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony will start at 12:30 AM IST (October 29).

Where will the live telecast of the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony be available in India?

The live telecast of the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony may be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony be available in India?

The live streaming of the full ceremony will be available on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel and might also be available on the SonyLIV app.