Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Osasuna ends Barcelona's unbeaten streak after picking 4-2 victory

Osasuna ends Barcelona's unbeaten streak after picking 4-2 victory

Barcelona recorded wins in the first seven rounds of the league. An eighth victory would have equaled a club record established in 2013

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona. Photo: X

AP Barcelona
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bryan Zaragoza scored one goal and set up another to spark Osasuna's stunning 4-2 win over Barcelona, dealing the Spanish league leader its first loss.

The lightning-fast forward on loan from Bayern Munich crossed for Ante Budimir to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Zaragoza then showed some fancy high-speed dribbling to round goalkeeper Iaki Pea on the break for 2-0 in the 28th on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Barcelona youth player Pau Vctor pulled one back for the visitors in the 53rd, but Budimir earned and converted a penalty to put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd.

 

Abel Bretones made it 4-1 in the 85th and substitute Lamine Yamal scored Barcelona's second goal.

Barcelona recorded wins in the first seven rounds of the league. An eighth victory would have equaled a club record established in 2013.

Barcelona remained atop the league standings at four points ahead of Real Madrid before the defending champion visits Atletico Madrid in a derby on Sunday.

Osasuna moved into sixth place and stayed unbeaten in Pamplona in this campaign with four wins and a draw.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rodri

Rodri to Mbappe: Top football players injured across European leagues

FC Barcelona

Barcelona extend perfect start in La Liga with 6th win but loses Ter Stegen

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona extend contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati till 2028

FC Barcelona Stadium

FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo to miss 4 to 5 weeks with hamstring injury

FC Barcelona

Table toppers across top five European leagues after international break

Topics : FC Barcelona La Liga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon