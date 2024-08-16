Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

United will play two home games and three away in their first five fixtures. The Man Utd vs Liverpool match at Old Trafford is set to be a riveting encounter. Check Manchester United full squad here

Manchester United full schedule for Premier League 2024-25

Manchester United full schedule for Premier League 2024-25

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Manchester United is poised to kick off their Premier League 2024-25 season against Fulham on August 17 (India time), marking the beginning of their first full campaign under new ownership. Manager Erik ten Hag, supported by a refreshed team of staff, aims to lead the Red Devils to a strong start as they work to restore Manchester United to their former glory.

In their first five fixtures, United will play two home games and three away. One of the key matchups will be their clash with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the third game of the season, a fixture that promises to be grab the eyeball of many.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here is Manchester United's full Premier schedule for 2024/25:

Manchester United Premier League 24/25 full schedule
Match Date Time (IST)
Man Utd v Fulham 17/08/24 00:30:00
Brighton v Man Utd 24/08/24 15:00:00
Man Utd v Liverpool 01/09/24 22:00:00
Southampton v Man Utd 14/09/24 17:00:00
Crystal Palace v Man Utd 21/09/24 22:00:00
Man Utd v Spurs 29/09/24 21:00:00
Aston Villa v Man Utd 06/10/24 18:30:00
Man Utd v Brentford 19/10/24 19:30:00
West Ham v Man Utd 27/10/24 19:30:00
Man Utd v Chelsea 02/11/24 20:30:00
Man Utd v Leicester City 09/11/24 20:30:00
Ipswich Town v Man Utd 23/11/24 20:30:00
Man Utd v Everton 30/11/24 20:30:00
Arsenal v Man Utd 03/12/24 01:15:00
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest 07/12/24 20:30:00
Man City v Man Utd 14/12/24 20:30:00
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth 21/12/24 20:30:00
Wolves v Man Utd 26/12/24 20:30:00
Man Utd v Newcastle United 29/12/24 20:30:00
Liverpool v Man Utd 04/01/25 20:30:00
Man Utd v Southampton 15/01/25 01:30:00
Man Utd v Brighton 18/01/25 20:30:00
Fulham v Man Utd 25/01/25 20:30:00
Man Utd v Crystal Palace 01/02/25 20:30:00
Spurs v Man Utd 15/02/25 20:30:00
Everton v Man Utd 22/02/25 20:30:00
Man Utd v Ipswich Town 26/02/25 01:30:00
Man Utd v Arsenal 08/03/25 20:30:00
Leicester City v Man Utd 15/03/25 20:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd 01/04/25 00:15:00
Man Utd v Man City 05/04/25 19:30:00
Newcastle United v Man Utd 12/04/25 19:30:00
Man Utd v Wolves 19/04/25 19:30:00
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd 26/04/25 19:30:00
Brentford v Man Utd 03/05/25 19:30:00
Man Utd v West Ham 10/05/25 19:30:00
Chelsea v Man Utd 18/05/25 19:30:00
Man Utd v Aston Villa 25/05/25 20:30:00

Fixtures to look out for - 

Some matches are definitely more exciting than the rest, which is why you should mark your calendars when these block buster ties coming knocking at you. Here's United's matches against the traditional top 6 in the top flight - 

Man Utd vs Liverpool - 1/9/24 (10 PM)
Man Utd vs Spurs - 29/9/24 (9 PM)
Man Utd vs Chelsea - 2/11/24 (8:30 PM)

More From This Section

Antonio Conte, Inter Milan manager

Serie A side Napoli signs Antonio Conte as new manager for 2024-25 season

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scores on Real Madrid debut to win UEFA Super Cup

Durand Cup Givson Singh

Givson Singh speaks ahead of crucial Durand Cup tie vs North East United

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Premier League to have different look this year. Here's what's changed

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

$1 billion for Vinicius! Here's why Real Madrid star won't move to Saudi

Arsenal vs Man Utd - 3/12/24 (1:15 AM)
Man City vs Man Utd - 14/12/24 (8:30 PM)
Liverpool vs Man Utd - 4/1/25 (8:30 PM)
Spurs vs Man Utd - 15/2/25 (8:30 PM)
Man Utd vs Arsenal - 8/3/25 (8:30 PM)
Man Utd vs Man City - 5/4/25 (7:30 PM)
Chelsea vs Man Utd - 18/5/25 (7:30 PM)

Manchester United full squad for 2024/25 season - 
Goalkeepers
 
Altay Bayindir, Tom heaton, Andre Onana

Defenders
 
Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Amass, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Midfielders
 
Bruno Fernandes (C), Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Daniel Gore, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri

Forwards
 
Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Joshua Zirkzee



 

Also Read

Premier League 2024-25 rules and regulation

Premier League 2024-25 format, VAR rules for relegation and promotion

Premier League full schedule

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Manchester United

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Top football transfers in 2024

Top 20 football transfers in 2024 and all-time highest transfer fees

FA Community Shield winners list

FA Community Shield winners list; which team has won it the most?

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon