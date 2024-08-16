Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

Manchester United is poised to kick off their Premier League 2024-25 season against Fulham on August 17 (India time), marking the beginning of their first full campaign under new ownership. Manager Erik ten Hag, supported by a refreshed team of staff, aims to lead the Red Devils to a strong start as they work to restore Manchester United to their former glory.
In their first five fixtures, United will play two home games and three away. One of the key matchups will be their clash with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the third game of the season, a fixture that promises to be grab the eyeball of many.
Here is Manchester United's full Premier schedule for 2024/25:
|Manchester United Premier League 24/25 full schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Man Utd v Fulham
|17/08/24
|00:30:00
|Brighton v Man Utd
|24/08/24
|15:00:00
|Man Utd v Liverpool
|01/09/24
|22:00:00
|Southampton v Man Utd
|14/09/24
|17:00:00
|Crystal Palace v Man Utd
|21/09/24
|22:00:00
|Man Utd v Spurs
|29/09/24
|21:00:00
|Aston Villa v Man Utd
|06/10/24
|18:30:00
|Man Utd v Brentford
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Man Utd
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man Utd v Chelsea
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Leicester City
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Man Utd
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Everton
|30/11/24
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Man Utd
|03/12/24
|01:15:00
|Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
|07/12/24
|20:30:00
|Man City v Man Utd
|14/12/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
|21/12/24
|20:30:00
|Wolves v Man Utd
|26/12/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Newcastle United
|29/12/24
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Man Utd
|04/01/25
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Southampton
|15/01/25
|01:30:00
|Man Utd v Brighton
|18/01/25
|20:30:00
|Fulham v Man Utd
|25/01/25
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Crystal Palace
|01/02/25
|20:30:00
|Spurs v Man Utd
|15/02/25
|20:30:00
|Everton v Man Utd
|22/02/25
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Ipswich Town
|26/02/25
|01:30:00
|Man Utd v Arsenal
|08/03/25
|20:30:00
|Leicester City v Man Utd
|15/03/25
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
|01/04/25
|00:15:00
|Man Utd v Man City
|05/04/25
|19:30:00
|Newcastle United v Man Utd
|12/04/25
|19:30:00
|Man Utd v Wolves
|19/04/25
|19:30:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
|26/04/25
|19:30:00
|Brentford v Man Utd
|03/05/25
|19:30:00
|Man Utd v West Ham
|10/05/25
|19:30:00
|Chelsea v Man Utd
|18/05/25
|19:30:00
|Man Utd v Aston Villa
|25/05/25
|20:30:00
Fixtures to look out for -
Some matches are definitely more exciting than the rest, which is why you should mark your calendars when these block buster ties coming knocking at you. Here's United's matches against the traditional top 6 in the top flight -
Man Utd vs Liverpool - 1/9/24 (10 PM)
Man Utd vs Spurs - 29/9/24 (9 PM)
Man Utd vs Chelsea - 2/11/24 (8:30 PM)
Arsenal vs Man Utd - 3/12/24 (1:15 AM)
Man City vs Man Utd - 14/12/24 (8:30 PM)
Liverpool vs Man Utd - 4/1/25 (8:30 PM)
Spurs vs Man Utd - 15/2/25 (8:30 PM)
Man Utd vs Arsenal - 8/3/25 (8:30 PM)
Man Utd vs Man City - 5/4/25 (7:30 PM)
Chelsea vs Man Utd - 18/5/25 (7:30 PM)
Manchester United full squad for 2024/25 season -
Goalkeepers
Altay Bayindir, Tom heaton, Andre Onana
Defenders
Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Amass, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro
Midfielders
Bruno Fernandes (C), Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Daniel Gore, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri
Forwards
Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Joshua Zirkzee