Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

Manchester United is poised to kick off their Premier League 2024-25 season against Fulham on August 17 (India time), marking the beginning of their first full campaign under new ownership. Manager Erik ten Hag, supported by a refreshed team of staff, aims to lead the Red Devils to a strong start as they work to restore Manchester United to their former glory.

In their first five fixtures, United will play two home games and three away. One of the key matchups will be their clash with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the third game of the season, a fixture that promises to be grab the eyeball of many.