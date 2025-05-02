Friday, May 02, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India defender Subhasish Bose named men's footballer of the year for 2024

Under Bose's leadership, Mohun Bagan SG completed a historic Indian Super League double, winning both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup in the same season.

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

India defender and Mohun Bagan Super Giant's ISL double-winning captain Subhasish Bose was on Friday named the country's Men's Player of the Year after a memorable season, while East Bengal FC striker Soumya Guguloth won the honour in the women's section.

Under Bose's leadership, Mohun Bagan SG completed a historic Indian Super League double, winning both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup in the same season.

They secured the win over Bengaluru FC in the final, with a final score of 2-1 last month.

This achievement makes them only the second team in ISL history to achieve this feat, after Mumbai City FC in 2020-21.

 

Jamshedpur FC gaffer Khalid Jamil was named the Men's Coach of the Year for the second time in a row during the awards function hosted by the All India Football Federation.

Sujata Kar was given the Women's Coach of the Year award for leading newly-promoted Sribhumi FC to a third-place finish in the Indian Women's League.

Midfield mastermind Brison Fernandas was named the Most Promising Men's Player of the Year, while 18-year-old defender Thoibisana Chanu won the Most Promising Women's Player of the Year award.

Vishal Kaith won the award for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, while Panthoi Chanu won the honour in the the women's section for keeping the maximum number of clean sheets in the IWL.

In recognition of consistent officiating on the pitch and the touchline, Venkatesh R was named Male Referee of the Year, while Tekcham Ranjita Devi received the Female Referee of the Year honour.

Vairamuthu P was chosen as the Male Assistant Referee of the Year, while the Female Assistant Referee of the Year went to Riiohlang Dhar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

