Friday, May 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool shook the earth during Premier League winning goal vs Tottenham

Liverpool shook the earth during Premier League winning goal vs Tottenham

Researchers from the University of Liverpool found that the roar of the crowd during the historic title-clinching match generated real seismic activity

Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool’s 5–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 27 April didn’t just crown them champions—it caused the ground beneath Anfield to literally tremble. Researchers from the University of Liverpool found that the roar of the crowd during the historic title-clinching match generated real seismic activity. The most powerful tremor, measuring 1.74 on the Richter scale, occurred when Alexis Mac Allister scored Liverpool’s second goal of the evening. Scientists said the force came entirely from the movement and excitement of the fans. One researcher said the reaction was strong enough to "move the Earth", while another described the resulting vibrations as a physical imprint of collective celebration. The readings were picked up using earthquake-monitoring devices placed around the stadium for the match. 
 
 
Celebrations Measured as Earth Tremors 
The university-led analysis revealed that several key moments in the game sent measurable shockwaves through the ground. Mac Allister’s goal triggered the strongest tremor of the night, followed by Mohamed Salah’s goal, which registered a magnitude of 1.60. Destiny Udogie’s own goal measured 1.35, Cody Gakpo’s finish came in at 1.03, and even Luis Díaz’s disallowed equaliser registered a smaller reading of 0.64.
 
The instruments used were highly sensitive seismographs typically employed in earthquake detection. Installed in advance of the game, the equipment captured the collective energy of 60,000+ fans reacting to the drama of the match.

Also Read

Klopp

Klopp congratulates Liverpool on 20th title; 'Positive' about team's future

Liverpool FC

Here's why Liverpool is the most fabled club in English football history

English Premier League

1992 to 2025: Full list of winners in the English Premier League era

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Liverpool thrash Tottenham 5-1 to win their second Premier League title

Liverpool

How Liverpool can secure the 2024-25 Premier League title vs Spurs today?

 
Scientific Insights from Anfield’s Roar 
Professor Ben Edwards from the university said the seismic bursts mimicked those produced by natural earthquakes, except these were caused by the sheer emotion and unity of the crowd. He noted that each goal brought about a brief but intense period of ground shaking.
 
Dr Farnaz Kamranzad said the tremors were too subtle to be felt by fans in the stadium but strong enough to leave clear data trails. She described them as "lasting imprints" of joy shared in unison.
 
Seismologist Callum Harrison of the British Geological Survey pointed out that similar crowd-induced tremors have been observed at major concerts and sports fixtures, driven by synchronised fan movement.
 
Inspiring New Connections Between Science and Sport 
Dr Antoine Septier expressed hope that showcasing this kind of data could inspire future scientists and lead to new ideas. He suggested the technology might even one day enhance how fans experience live events, blending sports passion with scientific discovery.

More From This Section

football

India defender Subhasish Bose named men's footballer of the year for 2024

Manchester United

Europa League Highlights: Man United and Tottenham ahead after SF 1st leg

Football generic image

Transgender women footballers to be banned from women's teams in ENG, SCO

UCL

UCL highlights: Barca and Inter play out 3-3 draw in UCL semis 1st leg tie

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of Asian Champions League with SF loss vs Kawasaki

Topics : Liverpool Football Club England Premier League football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon