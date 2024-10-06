Business Standard
Premier League highlights: Man United play out 0-0 draw against Aston Villa

United remain in the bottom half of the table with the draw, as Erik ten Hag's side continue their hunt for another win in the league.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa away from home in the Premier League, as Erik ten Hag's men had to be content with a single point at Villa Park on October 6.

With Kobbie Mainoo returning to the eleven after missing out with an injury, it was a quiet start from both teams, who looked a bit cautious in the first half. The fans witnessed an end-to-end game in the beginning, with both sides looking to get that breakthrough on the day.

It was the defensive pair of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire that started the match, after Martinez and De Ligt played a tiring match in Porto on Thursday. The change in the line-up seemed to be working, as Aston Villa couldn't register a single shot on target in the first half.
 

The teams went back to the dressing room at half-time with the game still wide open.

The second half started in the same manner, with both teams going at it again. Maguire and Mazraoui were replaced by Matthijs De Ligt and the returning Victor Lindelof for the next 45 minutes.

Man United share the spoils with Villa away from home

Villa's first shot on target came in the 56th minute, when Tielemans struck from long range and saw his powerful shot saved by an in-form Andre Onana.

The match-winner for Villa against Bayern, Jhon Duran, entered the fray in the 62nd minute, replacing Leon Bailey, as Unai Emery's men looked to push for the winner going into the latter stages of the game.

Erik ten Hag also responded with an attacking change of his own, as he switched Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund with Antony and Joshua Zirkzee minutes later.

United came agonizingly close to taking the lead when Bruno Fernandes struck the crossbar from a free kick in the 68th minute. Aston Villa got their chance late in stoppage time as well but Diogo Dalot blocked a powerful shot from inside the box to save the point for United.

However, it wasn't to be for the Red Devils, as they shared the spoils with the home side, who will be happy with a draw on the day.

United remain in the bottom half of the table with the draw, as Erik ten Hag's side continue their hunt for another win in the league.

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

