Premier League preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham live time (IST) and streaming

Starting the season as one of the unbeaten sides in the Premier League after 3 matches, Forest have only lost one game in their 6 Premier League matches and that too came last week against Fulham.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Chelsea is set to take on Nottingham Forest in what will be an exciting fixture in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on October 6. The Blues have been unbeaten in their last 5 games in all competitions and will be looking forward to extend their winning run and try and make their claim for the top four even stronger on the day.

Standing in their path on Sunday, is Nottingham Forest who have been playing some good football under manager Nuno Espirito Santo lately. Starting the season as one of the unbeaten sides in the Premier League after 3 matches, Forest have only lost one game in their 6 Premier League matches and that too came last week against Fulham. 

Beating Liverpool at Anfield this season has been one of the highlights of this side team so far.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head

Both teams are close in terms of the recent head to head matches, with the Blues winning 2 matches out of the last 5 in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest have won on just one occasion with 2 matches ending in a draw.

Chelsea: 2 wins

Nottingham Forest: 1 win
Draws: 2

Chelsea team news
 
Chelsea's injury list is becoming shorter as the season progresses but they still miss the services of Reece james who is out for a long time now. The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were given a break in mid-week and will return to the eleven on the weekend.

Nottingham Forest team news

Defenders Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are still out of contention with injuries. Morgan Gibbs-White will be returning to the eleven after serving his suspension against Fulham.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Players to watch out for

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Playing 11

Chelsea Playing 11 (Probables): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Nottingham Forest Playing 11 (Probables): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Ward-Prowse, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest be played in the Premier League 2024?
The match between Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will be played on Sunday, October 6.

What time will Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest start in India?
The match between Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in India?
The live telecast of the match between Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in India?
The live streaming of the match between Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

