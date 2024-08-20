Business Standard
Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the teams' meeting in their opening Premier League game on Monday.

Football generic image

Football generic image

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the teams' meeting in their opening Premier League game on Monday.
Leicester said the 23-year-old Skipp signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. The value of the transfer was reportedly more than 20 million pounds ($26 million).
Skipp reunites with Leicester manager Steve Cooper, who coached him in England's youth teams.
The defensive midfielder played 24 times for the England Under-21s, including in the final of the European Championship last year when it beat Spain 1-0 to win the title.
Leicester is back in the Premier League after winning the second-tier Championship last season at the first attempt. The club had been relegated seven years after its stunning Premier League title win as a 5,000-1 outsider in 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

