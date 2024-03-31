EPL today's match: Arsenal vs Man City match time IST, prediction,streaming

Premier League match on March 31: Arsenal vs Manchester City live match to begin at 9 PM IST

English Premier League (EPL) leaders Arsenal will travel to Etihad Stadium in Manchester as they will take on Manchester City in what could be a season-defining clash between the two on Sunday, March 31. If Arsenal, who have a one-point lead over defending champions City, win this match, they can take the lead further by four points and put pressure on Liverpool too, who are level on points with the Gunners.





Check IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) LIVE SCORE and MATCH UPDATES HERE On the other hand, if City wins this, Arsenal will be put under pressure and the Citizens will move to the top of the points table.

Manchester City vs Arsenal head-to-head

Manchester City and Arsenal have played against each other 210 times. The Citizens have won only 65 games, while the Gunners have emerged victorious 99 times, with 52 matches ending in a draw.

Overall matches played: 210

Arsenal won: 99

Manchester City: 65

Draw: 46

Manchester City vs Arsenal head-to-head in the English Premier League





Check IPL 2024 DC vs CSK Live score and match updates here In the English Premier League, the two teams have come up against each other on 52 occasions with the side from Arsenal having the better of the Sky Blue brigade 24 times. The Citizens have won it on 19 occasions and 10 matches have finished in a draw. In the last meeting between the two sides in the EPL at the Etihad Stadium, the match went to City 4-1.

EPL Head to head between Man City and Arsenal

Matches played: 53

Arsenal won: 24

Manchester City: 19

Draw: 10

English Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal has dropped not even a single point in their last five matches which includes a riveting win against Porto in Champions League's Round of 16. Manchester City on the other hand were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal away from home, which is the only game in their last five matches where they dropped a point.

Thus it is hard to pick a favourite here, but since City are playing at home, they would have an edge.

Who is the defending champion of the English Premier League?

Manchester City are the defending champions of the English Premier League as they beat Arsenal to the title race in the 2022-23 season.

What could be the probable starting lineups of Manchester City and Arsenal?

Manchester City's probable starting lineup

Ederson Santana de Moraes, Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Rodri Hernandez Cascante, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

Formation- 4-3-3

Arsenal's probable starting lineup

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Formation- 4-3-3



Premier League standings



Premier League 2023/24 standings # Team Played Win Draw Lost Goal for Goal Against Goal difference Points 1 Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 46 64 2 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 39 64 3 Manchester City 28 19 6 3 63 28 35 63 4 Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 20 59 5 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 5 7 61 43 18 56 6 Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40 40 0 48 7 West Ham United 30 12 8 10 49 54 -5 44 8 Newcastle United 29 13 4 12 63 51 12 43 9 Brighton and Hove Albion 28 11 9 8 50 44 6 42 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 12 5 12 42 46 -4 41 11 Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 2 40 12 Fulham 30 11 6 13 46 47 -1 39 13 Bournemouth 29 10 8 11 43 53 -10 38 14 Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34 49 -15 30 15 Brentford 30 7 6 17 42 55 -13 27 16 Everton * 29 8 7 14 30 41 -11 25 17 Nottingham Forest ** 30 6 8 16 36 52 -16 22 18 Luton Town 30 5 7 18 43 62 -19 22 19 Burnley 30 4 6 20 31 65 -34 18 20 Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27 77 -50 15 - 4-3-3Premier League standings

English Premier League 2024: Manchester City vs Arsenal live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal English Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal match in the English Premier League will take place on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Manchester City vs Arsenal game in the English Premier League?

Manchester's Etihad Stadium will host the Manchester City vs Arsenal game today.

What is the live match timing of the Manchester City vs Arsenal game in the English Premier League, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal live match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal English Premier League 2024 in India?

The live telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal in India will be available on Star Sports Network’s HD/SD channels.

Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal English Premier League 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal English Premier League 2024 will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.