Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Premier League: Mo Salah scores on return as Liverpool routs Brentford 4-1

Mohamed Salah made a scoring return for Liverpool as the Premier League leader routed Brentford 4-1 on Saturday.

Mo Salah

Mo Salah

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohamed Salah made a scoring return for Liverpool as the Premier League leader routed Brentford 4-1 on Saturday.
Salah had been out for a month since sustaining a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. He came on as a substitute just before halftime at the Gtech Community Stadium and struck his 19th goal of the season in all competitions in the 68th minute.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Liverpool already led 2-0 at that point, after Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th and Alexis Mac Allister added another from Salah's assist.
Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford in the 75th, scoring for the fourth time in five games since returning from an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.
But substitute Cody Gakpo sealed a 4-1 win for Liverpool in the 86th, which provisionally extended its lead at the top of the table to five points.
Second-place Manchester City and Arsenal, in third, were due to play later on Saturday.
Defending champion City was playing Chelsea and last season's runner-up Arsenal was at Burnley.
While Liverpool's title challenge remains in good shape, there was concern for manager Jurgen Klopp after injuries to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota in the first half. Jota had to leave the field on a stretcher.
The Merseyside club was already without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai, while goalkeeper Alisson was also hurt in training on Friday and missed the game against Brentford.

Also Read

FA Cup 2024 - Arsenal vs Liverpool football live match time, streaming

Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls: Klopp

Liverpool defends Salah against accusations he is not committed to Egypt

EPL: Salah's brace helps Liverpool beat Newcastle to open up 3-point lead

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Mbappe to leave PSG; Real Madrid free to make another run for the Frenchman

FIFA Rankings: India drops 15 places to 117th, worst in seven years

English clubs' financial power is $25bn of European soccer economy: UEFA

Champions League: De Bruyne inspires Man City to 3-1 win at Copenhagen

Man United and Jim Ratcliffe get EPL approval over deal to buy 25% of club

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : English Premier League Mohamed Salah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon