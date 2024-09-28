Premier League: Newcastle United vs Man City live match timings, streaming

Business Standard
Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sep 28 2024

Premier League matchweek 6 will see Newcastle United take on defending champions Manchester City at St James’ Park in what promises to be the perfect fixture to open the action-packed weekend on September 28.

Hosts Newcastle United is just three points behind league leaders Man City, having lost only one game in the league so far. Pep Guardiola’s side, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in the league and have dropped just two points in their thrilling draw against Arsenal last week.

Newcastle will be looking to level with the Cityzens on the day, whereas the visitors will hope for another routine win away from home to extend their lead at the top by three points at the start of the weekend.
 

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head stats, Newcastle have a lot to catch up on, having won just eight out of the 44 matches played against City over the years. City has won 28 of those games, while eight games have ended in a draw.

Total matches: 44

City won: 28

Newcastle won: 8

Draw: 8

Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Last 5 encounters):

City have the edge in recent meetings as well, with four wins, one draw, and one loss against the Magpies.

Newcastle United team news 

Newcastle will be without their striker Callum Wilson, while long-term absentees Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are not close to match fitness at the moment.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola will have to manage without Rodri again this season, with the player ruled out due to a knee injury. Mateo Kovacic will most likely take his place. Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined for now.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City playing-11 

Manchester City playing 11 (probables): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

Newcastle United playing 11 (probables): Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon.
 
Newcastle vs Man City players to look out for

While Man City will always have their target man Erling Haaland looking for a goal or two in every game, Kovacic will also be a key player in the tie.

For the hosts, Nick Pope will likely be forced into action on multiple occasions against a side that rarely fails to score. Alexander Isak will be key for Newcastle as well.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City live match time (IST), streaming, and telecast details

When will Newcastle United vs Manchester City be played in the Premier League 2024?
The match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, September 28.

What time will Newcastle United vs Manchester City start in India?
The match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will start at 05.00 pm IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester City in India?
The live telecast of the match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester City in India?
The live streaming of the match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sep 28 2024

