One-year suspended sentence, ban for fan who racially abused Vincius

The incidents occurred at Mallorca's stadium in two games in early 2023 when the defendant insulted the Black players from the stands.

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

A Spanish court handed a one-year suspended sentence to a soccer fan for racially abusing Vincius Jnior and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, Real Madrid said on Thursday.

The incidents occurred at Mallorca's stadium in two games in early 2023 when the defendant insulted the Black players from the stands.

The club said the court in Mallorca also ruled that the abuser is banned from attending any games organized by the Spanish league or Spanish Football Federation for three years.

The one-year prison sentence was suspended after the defendant showed remorse, apologized to Vincius in a letter, and completed an anti-discrimination program, the club said.

 

The press office for the courts of the Balearic Islands was unable to immediately share the court's decision when requested by The Associated Press.

Vincius, a Brazil forward, has been subjected to multiple acts of racial abuse in and outside soccer stadiums in Spain. He recently said Spain should not be allowed to host the 2030 World Cup if things don't change.

In June, three Valencia supporters were given eight-month prison sentences for racist chants against Vincius in the first conviction for racism-related cases in professional soccer in Spain.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

